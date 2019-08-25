PORT DEPOSIT — Tears of joy welled up in Freedom Hills director and founder Renee Dixon’s eyes shortly after representatives from Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration presented her with a citation Friday, recognizing the services provided at her therapeutic horse riding center.
“I feel honored. I feel very special,” Dixon said.
The recognition was 37 years in the making after Dixon founded the center in 1982 as a way of combining two of her major passions in life.
“I was able to put my love for horses and my love for people together,” she said. “Thirty-seven years later, here we are still helping people who happen to have disabilities.”
That phrase “happen to have disabilities” is key to Dixon, who emphasizes that her clients are “people first” and that their disabilities are only part of who they are.
At her therapeutic riding center, instructors and physical therapists work with individuals with physical and/or mental disabilities, including veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Currently, Dixon and two other Freedom Hills workers have become certified instructors through the Professional Association for Therapeutic Horsemanship, and she said two others will earn their PATH certification later this year.
Dixon said horseback riding mimics walking in the parts of the body it exercises.
“If you were going to walk across the street, when your left leg goes forward, your right arm automatically goes forward,” she said. “Sitting on the horse gives your hips that motion of walking.”
But Dixon explained those exercises are not just physical — they can also help heal and retrain the mind after traumatic events.
“A lot of times your brain, if it’s been affected [by trauma], the two sides don’t talk to each other,” she said. “But there’s something about the movement of the horse that gets your behind moving and it actually gets the right side of your brain talking to the left side of your brain.”
Christina Aldridge, a volunteer at Freedom Hills, said working with the horses allows veterans to acclimate to life back home and relearn how to socialize with others.
“With our veterans, when they come back from war zones, they have to pretty much relearn empathy and try to read emotion by facial expressions and its hard to do that when you come back from a war zone and straight into society,” Aldridge said. “So working with the horses ... when their ears go back, whatever you were doing they didn’t like that. Or when they lean forward, that’s the horse showing emotion to you that they want to be petted.”
On top of empathy and reading emotions, Aldridge said working with the horses can teach people how to trust another living being.
“If you can learn how to trust an animal that you are handling, then you won’t struggle as much to learn how to trust another individual,” she said. “It’s the steppingstone to be able to get back into society and grow.”
After attending a national equestrian conference in Virginia, Dixon said she came across a program called Equus Effect, which informed her about different ways that horse riding can be used to help veterans and other individuals with PTSD and other mental disabilities.
“A lot of our veterans and people with mental difficulties, they are concerned about everything that happened in the past and they’re concerned everything that’s going to happen in the future. But they’re not here with us [in the present],” she said.
Cecilia Kress, another Freedom Hills volunteer, said the horses teach people to focus on the present.
“It takes you into the moment. When I’m riding, I’m thinking about the safety of my horse, what I’m doing, how I’m sitting and everything like that,” said Kress, who does not have PTSD but has worked with clients who do.
Lessons learned through horsemanship go beyond the veterans who work with them. Aldridge explained that her son, Mark, was born with a rare case of hydrocephalus that resulted in him needing to have surgery to put a shunt in.
Due to that shunt, Aldridge said Mark can’t play contact sports. She was looking for something else for her son to do when she came across Dixon’s riding center.
“I was desperate to find him something to be passionate about — apart from video games,” she said. “After a lot of research, that’s when I was introduced to Renee, and I can proudly say we have finally found something that he is passionate about and does well at … It’s helping him with his hand-eye coordination. It’s helping him with his cognitive delays, his speech delays, his social delays. It’s helping him progress like crazy.”
Horsemanship also allows clients to work through challenges they may come across. Dixon recalled one man who was working with an uncooperative donkey. He was trying to get the donkey over a tarp, but the donkey would not budge and the man gave up.
“I went, ‘Well, you know, that’s an obstacle in her life. So what do you do if you have an obstacle in your life? What do you do?’” Dixon said. “He goes ‘I just don’t do it.’”
But Dixon explained that it isn’t productive just to quit when faced with obstacles. Instead, she offered her help. The pair of them folded the tarp to be smaller, which the donkey crossed easily. They kept expanding the tarp until the donkey was comfortable crossing the larger size.
Freedom Hills, which spans 58 acres, is home to 33 horses. Dixon co-coordinates the state’s Special Olympics competition and Freedom Hills even hosts its own horse show in October.
“It keeps us very busy,” Dixon said.
But the work Freedom Hills does doesn’t come without expenses, whether having to manage regular upkeep of the horses and facilities or contending with emergency medical situations.
Aldridge said she applies for grants on behalf of Freedom Hills, but that many equine rescues and foundations seem to be low on funds and she has to put in twice as many applications to obtain the money the riding center needs.
Currently, Dixon uses money raised from her other business on the property, Bed and Breakfast at Rolling Hills Ranch, to supplement funds for Freedom Hills.
Dixon said Freedom Hills also holds two annual fundraisers: “Christmas with the Ponies” in the wintertime and “Family Day on the Farm” in May.
Upon hearing about Freedom Hills search for funding, Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African and Middle Eastern American Affairs, said he would look into ways the state may be able to help.
Mie Mie Joe Strickler, commissioner of the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, said it was important for local groups and businesses to help one another in whatever ways possible.
“We need to let more people know that community is important to support each other,” Strickler said.
