Taxpayers may experience longer response times
Per Executive Order by Governor Larry Hogan, the State of Maryland government is now operating at Elevated Level II, which mandates nonessential employee telework for state employees and closure of state office buildings to the public. As of tomorrow, Friday, March 13, all branch offices of the Office of the Maryland Comptroller will be closed to the public.
Beginning Monday, March 16, the Comptroller’s Office will have a limited number of essential, mission critical personnel available to answer taxpayer calls, process tax returns, issue refunds, process unclaimed property claims, and process state employee payroll and vendor payments.
Taxpayers are urged to email questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov; if that option isn’t possible, call 1-800-MD-TAXES. Maryland taxpayers may experience longer call wait times, responses to tax questions and tax return processing times.
