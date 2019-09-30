ELKTON — Ewing McDowell, a Rising Sun farmer and Maryland Department of Commerce employee, right now is building his county executive campaign based on listening to the needs of the people.
“People are looking for someone who can make common sense decisions,” McDowell told the Whig in a Sept. 20 interview. “I offer an alternative for common sense, small government and want to focus on the services the county provides to the taxpayers.”
McDowell filed as a Republican candidate in the 2020 election, setting off a primary battle with incumbent County Executive Alan McCarthy. It also signals his first foray in politics since he ran for House of Delegates in 2006, but lost against then-Del. David Rudolph (D-35).
“A lot of people encouraged me to run for county executive, and there’s people who aren’t real satisfied with the direction things are going in,” he said. “County government is about supplying services to the citizens, and a lot would prefer things to be done differently.”
McDowell, 63, hails from a long line of dairy farmers on Prospect Hill Farm near Rising Sun, and managed a dairy herd for 20 years. In 1999, he decided to continue farming soybeans and other crops without cows and a few years later he started a business exporting and importing farm goods overseas. He holds a degree in agriculture from the University of Maryland, College Park.
McDowell also served as the president of the Cecil County Farm Bureau for three years, as well as the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation. He served as Gov. Bob Ehrlich’s coordinator for Cecil County in 2002 and later found a place in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration. He currently serves as a MDC aquaculture industry specialist.
In an interview with the Whig, McDowell stressed at this point he’s still in the listening stage of his campaign before outlining specific goals if elected. He bills himself as a conservative champion, but said it’s critical for county leadership to listen to the people and address their needs.
“God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason,” he said.
In McDowell's view, conservatism equates to efficient government, fewer regulations and obstacles that allow people to succeed.
He points out that county government has expanded dramatically in size and cost, and would advocate for creative solutions and improved efficiency. His website promises a “zero-based budgeting” method if elected and would push county departments to justify every dollar that’s spent, noting that the county property taxes have to be rolled back.
“I believe in limited government, which means you just don’t do everything if you can’t afford it,” McDowell told the Whig. “We’re not like the state where we can keep raising [taxes, fees], and we’re not like the federal government. There’s a lot of people struggling to make ends meet no matter how good the economy is. We have to care about people."
McDowell promised to reveal more about his economic development policies while out on the campaign trail. But for now, he said that all municipalities and the county would benefit from business growth, small and large.
“The lifeblood of any business entity is good business,” he said.
For now, McDowell identified three top priorities: education, safety and roads. He hopes to work closely with Cecil College to leverage its programs to help residents succeed, and wants to focus more on the county public school system.
“I know people believe that we spend too much on education, but we’re in the bottom third in Maryland for per pupil spending,” McDowell said. “The focus of public education in Maryland should be on the classroom, with teachers and parents being an integral part of that relationship.”
McDowell stressed that since the county relies heavily on volunteer fire services, it’s imperative to show them support.
“The volunteers give up a lot of time and risk their lives for us, and they’ve always kept us safe. They shouldn’t have to argue about the quality of their equipment,” he said.
To address quality of life issues within Cecil County, McDowell wants to focus on building affordable housing, since he finds there is very little of it for young families, teachers and senior citizens. Like other areas that target age 55 and older housing, he thinks the county could follow.
McDowell also believes the county should capitalize on its natural beauty, with the upcoming five-star eventing competition for Fair Hill as a boon. His platform so far includes protecting the county’s open spaces as the county continues to draw more businesses.
Moving forward, McDowell looks forward to the campaign trail and believes his background in agriculture and state economic policy gives him the ability to see both perspectives and to make common sense calls for the county.
“Anybody who says that government is easy I don’t believe. Government is a very difficult thing, and it costs money to provide good government — but it has to be done in an efficient and cost-effective way.”
