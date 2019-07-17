PORT DEPOSIT — Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy brought his county-wide town hall tour to Port Deposit on Tuesday night, where topics included blighted properties, Bainbridge, the Donaldson Brown Center and the Conowingo Dam.
"I think Pennsylvania should pick up a big part of the load," McCarthy said in a discussion of the debate over who should clean up the accumulated silt and debris behind the dam that spans the Susquehanna River connecting Cecil and Harford counties.
That cleanup has been a sticking point in issuing a license for the hydroelectric plant now owned and operated by Exelon Generation.
"The dam's been there since 1928 and the problem has been going on since before Exelon bought it," McCarthy said.
Members of the town council agreed with McCarthy's take on the matter.
"I'm just concerned that Maryland is having to pick up the tab," Councilman Bob Kuhs said. "It's not Maryland's dirt."
Al Wein, county administrator, mentioned that Ben Grumbles, secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, is setting up a meeting in an attempt to settle the matter.
McCarthy praised the work done to date that has improved the quality of the waterways, including from the Clean Chesapeake Coalition, a lobbying group of six Eastern Shore counties including Cecil.
"Maryland has done an excellent job," McCarthy said of efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. "Pennsylvania is just paying lip service."
According to McCarthy, there were offers to take the dredge spoils and turn the material into a product, but all was rebuffed.
Like Port Deposit, McCarthy is also excited for the future of the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center property.
"We're closer now than we've ever been before," he said.
Bainbridge Development Corporation is optimistic that ground will be broken in early 2020 for a distribution center on a portion of the 1,200-acre property that was annexed into Port Deposit in 1999. The BDC was put in charge of the site in 1999 and has wrestled to get it developed. The biggest fight has been the environmental hazards left behind when the Navy closed the World War II-era training center in 1974.
While the cleanup issues have been largely resolved, it has changed the development plans to entirely commercial, eliminating any hopes for residential elements.
Port Deposit Mayor Wayne Tome said the town now needs to make sure that whatever growth happens as a result of the redevelopment of Bainbridge happens in a controlled fashion.
"We don't want to grow exponentially," the mayor said, referring to former development plans, which would have brought hundreds of homes into town limits. "We don't want to be inundated. We want some residential, but not some huge development."
Tome also told McCarthy he would prefer if the Donaldson Brown Center stayed in the hands of the state. The property is owned by the University of Maryland, Baltimore, but was the subject of an unsuccessful attempt two years ago to sell the property to a private developer.
"It's a pristine piece of property," Tome said in describing the property that sits on a bluff above town overlooking the Susquehanna River.
McCarthy mentioned that maintenance of the center carries a $200,000 annual price tag.
"If you'd be interested in keeping it a government organization, how do you want to see it maintained?" McCarthy asked.
For starters, Tome said the condition of driveway leading to the center and its sewer system needs to be addressed.
However, Town Finance Director Ted Sookiasian added that the center is also running with a deficit of as much as $90,000.
"A management company was interested in coming in and running it, but the state said no," he added. "The town was willing to take on the property and pare down the debt in phases."
Ultimately, however, the town did not have the financial resources to undertake such a large project, Sookiasian said.
Town officials thanked McCarthy for the county's help in dealing with blighted properties along its Main Street, and Tome, who serves as EMS chief for Water Witch Fire Company, told the county executive that the new radio system is working great.
"I was in Pennsylvania and my pager went off," Tome said, which was something that was not possible before the Maryland FiRST system went online.
"We are having some trouble with the breathing apparatus and the new system," Tome noted, but he expected that would work itself out in time.
This was the sixth stop on McCarthy's tour of each of the county's eight incorporated towns, with the last stops planned for July 23 at the Charlestown Fire Company Hall; and Aug. 5 at the Cecilton Community Center.
It's the executive's first such tour of the county, and it comes ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign. As of now, the Republican faces no opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.