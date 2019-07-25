CHARLESTOWN — With about three dozen community members packed into the Charlestown Fire Company Hall on Tuesday afternoon, Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy said it was the largest turnout he has seen yet during his series of question-and-answer sessions in each of the county’s municipalities.
Since announcing his “listening tour” in March, McCarthy has visited Elkton, Perryville, North East, Rising Sun, Chesapeake City, Port Deposit, and Charlestown for sessions lasting approximately 45 minutes in each locale. His final stop will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Cecilton Community Center.
In Charlestown, community members raised questions about compensation for the town’s fire company, water and sewer infrastructure for the Holloway Beach community, the dredging of the Northeast River and other topics of interest.
Gary Bott, representing the Charlestown Fire Company Board of Directors, told McCarthy that the growth and development in the Principio Business Park, particularly with the establishment of the Amazon distribution center, have put a strain on the fire company’s resources.
“This influx in industry and personnel and things like that is really starting to impact us and we’re starting to feel it in the number of calls and the amount of money we’re putting out and not getting back from billing,” he said.
Bott explained that his fire company receives compensation for emergency medical services calls through a person’s insurance company. But according to Bott, some of the people who he and his colleagues treat on those calls to the business park are not insured and therefore his fire company is not compensated for their work.
“Amazon itself, that single building, has increased our EMS calls 33%,” he said. “We ran there 69 times last year and only got paid through our billing company for six of those calls.”
Bott added that calls to the Charlestown Crossing community pile onto the fire company’s already heavy workload.
McCarthy said he was not aware of the severity of problems that the fire company was facing, but that he will look into them.
“This is a major problem,” he said. “These are major expenses. Your equipment becomes more and more expensive every solitary day. I am very aware of what your needs could possibly be, but I had no idea of the degree of the problems which you are having.”
Charlestown Commissioner Karl Fockler asked McCarthy whether the county would consider expanding public water and sewer infrastructure to Holloway Beach, an unincorporated mobile home and residential community southwest of town along the Northeast River — that is, if the Town of Charlestown decided to annex the community into town themselves.
“I know that annexation is always a tough thing to achieve, but part of that piece of the puzzle or equation is obviously the infrastructure required to be implemented,” Fockler said. “I don’t think the town would be able to do it in and of itself without cooperation from the county and possibly the state as well.”
McCarthy said he would be “more than willing” to bring sewer to Holloway Beach, but only if Charlestown or Artesian Water would also be willing to contribute water infrastructure at the same time.
“I am unwilling at this point in time to basically dig up the whole town and put in sewer and leave all the wells contaminated,” he said. “If I was to do one, I’d want to do both. It’s the only effective and sensible way to do it. You can’t go in and do half the job and then come back at a later point in time and do the other half.”
However, before the town even thinks about incorporating Holloway Beach, Rosalyn Bott said she would want the county to improve aspects of the community such as “the dirt roads and the potholes and the sewer running in the street” that she said the county has ignored.
“Would the county be willing to bring it up to par — because it’s certainly very below average — and then turn it over to us so that we don’t have all of the expense?” she asked. “You’ve ignored it for so many years.”
McCarthy said he has never been solicited by anyone in the Holloway Beach community to provide more services than what they currently have.
“If they have a very concerned effort to basically have Holloway Beach improved, all they need to do is step forward and tell me what they would like to see the county do on their behalf,” he said. “I’m not trying to ignore anyone.”
Jack Kronner asked McCarthy when circumstances in Holloway Beach would rise to the level of being considered a health issue, to which McCarthy replied that “it’s been a health issue for a long time.”
“Then why is it that it’s been left alone like this?” Kronner asked.
“We don’t have the resources to identify and correct the problems right now … It could’ve been done 50 years ago, but it wasn’t,” McCarthy said. “It’s on my radar screen, but we only have so many dollars.”
Kronner said Cecil County is treated like “the stepchild way on the outer part of the state,” and he urged McCarthy to push for more state funding for projects like this.
“We’re dealing with properties in a critical area that is more sensitive to our bay and the quality of water than issues inland, though they’re less visible,” Kronner said.
McCarthy said he will see what he can do but that he doubts the state will give the county more money as the state is operating on a structural deficit. He added that Cecil County is already putting in new wastewater infrastructure along U.S. Route 40 for the first time in decades, and that as county executive he has had to prioritize certain projects over others.
“I’ve tried to prioritize these things, create jobs, create opportunities for the citizens of Cecil County, create a revenue base which will give us the funds to attack the major issues we’re working on right now,” he said.
Fockler asked for an update on the timeline for when the Northeast River will next be dredged as he said Charlestown’s marinas are some of the main businesses in town and they rely on boats being able to make it up river.
“If you have a boat that has a draft greater than 3½ feet, you’re going to be reluctant to come up the Northeast River for fear of running aground around Sandy Cove and so forth,” he said.
According to Al Wein, director of administration for the county, the last time the Northeast River was dredged was in 2000.
“For the past few years, we’ve been harassing the Corps of Engineers and our federal legislators to get that into the Corps’ work plan as far as the engineering and designing to get that initiated,” Wein said.
Wein said people can send letters to U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Andy Harris to try to expedite the process.
McCarthy encouraged the town and community members to reach out to him whenever there is something that the county could help with.
“We should work together … I want to cooperate and be helpful,” he said. “I see you as county residents. I really want to do everything I can do to make this a better environment, a better location, a better county for everybody here.”
McCarthy added that Cecil County is currently on good economic footing and has a promising path ahead.
“Our county right now is in the best financial condition it’s ever been in … I see a very bright future,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.