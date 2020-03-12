ELKTON — At a press conference held to address coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday afternoon at the Cecil County Emergency Operations Center, County Executive Alan McCarthy confirmed that there have been no persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, though 12 cases have been reported in Maryland as of Thursday afternoon.
With neighboring Harford County and Delaware's New Castle County having confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said that the virus is "encroaching on Cecil County and our citizens."
Gov. Larry Hogan also said Thursday afternoon: "Today we are announcing the first case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Maryland. The patient, whose case was first announced last night, is a Prince George’s County resident who had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual."
In Cecil County, though, no cases have been confirmed positive. McCarthy told the community through the Facebook Live event that the county is in "prevention phase of the pandemic," adding that "limiting the spread of the virus is key to preventing this illness."
"Practicing good personal hygiene is the best way to stop the spread of this disease," he said.
"As we look to the future, we know that decisions are going to have to be made about how we gather as a community. We know that our schools and colleges have been impacted, I can assure you that these decisions will be made at the highest level with the support of science and in the interest of safety for all of our citizens."
McCarthy also encouraged those who are showing symptoms (which includes fever, difficulty breathing and a cough) to avoid contact with the public and stay home. Call your health care provider if you believe you are showing signs of the virus. Those who do not have health insurance may call the Cecil County Health Department for assistance.
"Testing kits are available through commercial labs, now, in addition to the state," said Health Officer Lauren Levy. "So we are encouraging people who are experiencing symptoms to contact their primary care provider to make arrangements for testing."
Tests are transported to labs where they are confirmed either positive or negative. Cecil County has tested residents; all cases have been reported negative.
"We're in a pause, and we're in a pause for good reason," Director Richard Brooks of emergency services, in response to a question about cancelling events and senior center hours being suspended.
"Cecil County has no active cases at this time. I admit that that can change in five minutes, or tomorrow or in the future... So, what we're doing is preparing and preventing... Never in the lifetime of anyone in this room have we seen this type of event begin to develop. So we plan for it, we plan our actions carefully so that we can protect our citizens."
Brooks also addressed the homeless community in the county, stating that "that is being actively looked at." Should heath care facilities reach capacity, Brooks said that bringing in this community group to extended care is being accounted in preparations.
Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Lawson reported that Thursday morning a Cecil Manor Elementary School parent was onsite and showing signs of respiratory illness. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and cleaning staff arrived "in minutes" to disinfect areas of the school that the parent came into contact with.
Additionally, Lawson reported, students from several schools attended a youth group event where a group leader who had been in contacted with a positive case was in attendance.
"It's important to note that at no point did these students or their families come into contact with the individual reporting a positive diagnosis," Lawson said.
The schools will be updating the community daily on COVID-19.
Three weeks ago, the county executive formed a community task force to address COVID-19. It is led by Levy and Brooks. Thirty five other community and county leaders in join Levy and Brooks on the COVID-19 task force.
