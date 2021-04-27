PERRYVILLE — He’s lived in Perryville all his life but Matthew Roath is now making his first attempt at public office.
Roath, 41, is challenging Mayor Robert Ashby for his seat leading the town government. Perryville votes May 11 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the meeting room inside town hall, 515 Broad St.
Roath said he decided to enter the race based on observations he’s made.
“Over the last three years I’ve seen a significant amount of disarray,” Roath said. “I’m very concerned with what I consider reckless spending.”
Pointing to the Little League complex behind town hall, which Perryville paid $2.4 million to renovate and redirect, and the $2.8 million police headquarters, Roath believes both could have been done for less money.
“The police department is a huge expense,” Roath said. “I certainly support our first responders but we can’t do that at the additional expense to taxpayers.”
Roath questions why, after 14 years of flat taxes, Perryville has had two increases in the past three years.
“(Hollywood) Casino provides significant cash flow each year but we see residents being asked for more money,” Roath said. “I have yet to see a rationale. I am a fiscal conservative. I am morally and ethically opposed to raising taxes when there’s money in the budget.”
According to Roath, Trego Field is still an unplayable surface and calls it “a very large ball dropped” by the town.
“The Little League had to spend $35,000 to make the building habitable and the fields playable,” he said. “The town is legally obligated to fix it.”
“Perryville Little League is the most significant organization in town for the children and has been for decades,” Roath said. (Roath is a member of the organization’s board of directors)
While he is excited about Great Wolf Lodge, the multi-million dollar resort about to break ground off Chesapeake Overlook Parkway, he is worried about the original business district.
“We have to drive people to our downtown,” Roath said. “We have to continue to draw investment down there.”
“We have good corporate partners and smaller businesses which have a stake in the community,” he said. “Residents need to thrive, businesses need to thrive.”
He contends there is a split between residents and town hall that needs to be addressed.
“There’s a lack of communication at town hall meetings,” Roath said. “When department heads give their report at each meeting with the note that ‘the complete report is available online,’ and that questions need to be provided in advance is incredibly insulting.”
“I want to look into the customer service process … and the lack of communication with residents,” Roath said.
If elected Roath said he would push for updates to processes, including the storage and availability of files. He fought against the amphitheater, saying it should have been placed in Ice House Park rather than its current location.
“My most significant concern is the water and sewer rates,” Roath said, wondering why the charges continue to rise. “Who or what is responsible?”
Among his plans would be to add a dog park in Perryville, increase and improve water access and get sidewalks installed along Route 222 around Perryville High School. Sidewalks for that area have been an issue in town for more than a decade, mired in funding and easement debates.
“Our children deserve the opportunity to walk on a sidewalk to school,” Roath said.
Roath said his one regret from his public service life – which includes serving on the Bainbridge Development Corporation, Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and Perryville Little League – is that the town’s chamber of commerce collapsed not long after his departure.
“That was my biggest failure,” Roath said. “They were supposed to find a person to continue. About a year after I stepped down it went away.”
As a lifelong resident, Roath said he decided to pursue the mayor’s seat to assure the future, which he admits is his obsession.
“I have a different experience level and different professional level,” Roath said. “And I have different motivation. I want my kids to buy homes here. I’m a third generation Perryville resident. I want my grandchildren to be the fifth.”
He said he was approached by several residents and former town employees who asked him to run.
“I have a business, a wife and two small children,” Roath said. “I made the decision for this town. We need leadership, not ownership.”
With his experience in insurance and investments, Roath said taking risks is familiar to him.
“I will look at the next step, who is going to benefit and how,” Roath said. “I will consider all these things.”
Roath admits he has a bold leadership style that can be off-putting.
“You show me a town that doesn’t need an aggressive nature,” he said, adding, “I’m a salesman.”
