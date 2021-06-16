PERRYVILLE — Saying he wanted to look into developing the downtown and improve traffic flow, Mayor Matthew Roath brought a request for proposal before the Board of Town Commissioners at the Tuesday night work session.
“I want to look at our ability to increase traffic capacity downtown,” Roath said. “We need better inflow and outflow for the residents that are there.”
Meeting with dissent, Roath later tabled the idea.
Included in his plan was the possibility that Lower Ferry Park would be reverted back to development.
“Open space can be purchased back,” Roath said of the park near Rodgers Tavern, which the town purchased in 2004 with money from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources through its Program Open Space.
Gregg Bortz, DNR spokesman, said Program Open Space projects are not easily reverted.
"Land acquired under a State grant from Program Open Space may not be converted, without written approval of the Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, the Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, and the Secretary of the Department of Planning from public recreation or open space use to any other use" Bortz said via email Wednesday. If approved Perryville would be required to offer up another property to replace Lower Ferry Park.
Program Open Space gave Perryville $1.3 million in 2007 for Lower Ferry Park; the acquisition of 5.45 acres on Roundhouse Drive. Community Parks and Playgrounds, another DNR program, awarded the town $125,000 in 2014 to add the walking path, educational stormwater, playground equipment, landscaping and benches.
Perryville has spent more than $577,000 on the project.
Commissioner Robert Taylor said not only is the only park that children in town can access easily, the town last year assigned the property Open Space zoning.
“So the zoning of the park does not allow for development,” Taylor said. “Also the Cecil Land Trust says there is archeological significance to the ruins under Lower Ferry Park.”
Taylor said he does not like the liability of children playing at Ice House Park or on the Fishing Pier at Rodgers Tavern because of its proximity to the water.
In a letter to the editor published in the Cecil Whig in 2014 Roath spoke out against the project stating that the land was — at that time — underutilized and Perryville had three other parks where he felt the amphitheatre concept would be better suited
“In fact, each of these alternate locations would be better suited for such an entertainment venue due to their separation from homes & the MARC train tracks, their ability to provide parking for visitors and/or their access to fantastic views of the water,” Roath wrote, calling the project a “cozy and expensive fantasy.”
While very little was hosted in the park last year due to the pandemic, the commissioners pointed to various public events held in the park both by the town and by local organizations and churches. The person in charge of organizing such events was let go when the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Roath insisted he was merely proposing a study and wanted to find out the cost through a Request For Proposal (RFP).
“As a board we have a responsibility to see that our corporate sponsors are successful,” he said, without naming those sponsors.
Other commissioners joined Taylor in his dislike of the study proposal.
“If we’re looking at a feasibility study for the park and we don’t want the park to be developed it’s a waste of money,” said Commissioner Michelle Linkey.
“What could and should be at Lower Ferry Park is irrelevant at this time,” Roath said. “This is planning for the maximum and working back from there.”
Commissioner Christina Aldridge wanted to know about the cost of a study, regardless of what and where the study covered.
Ralph Ryan, town engineer, said a traffic count study the town commissioned 20 years ago cost $5,000.
“It would be $10,000 to $15,000 if we add bridges,” Ryan said.
Taylor said 5th Company Brewing, which is set to open soon next door to Lower Ferry Park, came in knowing it would be next door to a park, which would also afford its outdoor customers a view of the waterfront.
“I thought we were focusing all our development north of I-95 so we don’t impact downtown,” Taylor added. “We already have a traffic problem downtown and Tiki Lee’s brings me great concern.”
Tiki Lee’s is a business planned for the waterfront in Perryville by the same owners at Lee’s Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit.
“When it lets out at 10 p.m. with people that have been drinking ... “ Taylor said, concerned about pedestrians and the older, narrow downtown streets lined with parked cars.
Taylor noted that he and two other commissioners already appear to be against developing the park. While Roath disagreed with the observation he agreed to table the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.