RISING SUN — With more than two years worth of flags to retire and a raging fire burning in two metal bins members of Scouts BSA Troop 28 worked hard to get all the flags retired properly and with respect.
Martin Thompson, commander of Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun said the ceremony that the Legion has held for decades did not happen in 2020 like just about everything else so the pile of US flags to be burned was enormous. The repurposed mail box in front of the legion on East Main Street had to be emptied daily to keep up with demand, Thompson said.
“I come here for Flag Day and Memorial Day,” said Richard Molten. “I like to see the flag put away honorably like it is supposed to be.”
Molten, a veteran, gets upset when he sees the American flag burned in protest or otherwise desecrated.
For 9-year-old Evangeline Rawlins this was her first time seeing a flag retirement ceremony.
“I came here with my grandmother,” the Nottingham, Pa. girl said, adding she was unaware of the rule governing the proper disposal of a tattered American flag.
The Upper Chesapeake Community Band returned to Rising Sun, having been in town for Sunfest June 5, to perform patriotic music for the ceremony.
The ceremony included a historical review of the Stars and Stripes from its conception in the First Continental Congress to the declaration by President Woodrow Wilson that June 14 would be known as Flag Day.
Once the flags were presented and deemed worthy of retirement by flame, those large piles of flags were placed into the fire by the scouts. A huge grey plume of smoke billowed skyward.
“That was a big fire,” Rawlins noted. “It was bigger than I thought it would be.”
