ELKTON — On Wednesday, Cecil County Public Schools announced that students and staff will be required to wear masks during the school day, including on buses, when social distancing cannot occur.
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said CCPS plans to incorporate mask breaks during the day, where students can remove their face mask since they are outside or socially distanced.
“Class lessons could be held outside during this nice weather in the fall,” Lawson said. “Students and staff can be given mask breaks whenever six feet or more of social distance can be provided, perhaps using the gymnasium, cafeteria, auditorium and other open areas inside to allow students periods of time without masks.”
Lawson said the mandate was instituted since Cecil County is currently a high transmission area, with a rate of positive cases per 100,000 residents of 22.5 as of Tuesday. There has also been a steady increase in the number of COVID cases in recent weeks.
Lawson said once CCPS sees improvement in the COVID positivity rate, that the mask mandate could be lifted.
“Wearing masks gives us the best chance to keep our students in school for face to face instruction,” Lawson said.
The Maryland State Board of Education is having an emergency meeting on Thursday about why several boards have not announced a mask mandate. Lawson said the state board of education said there would be consequences for districts that do not institute a mask requirement if students lost instructional time.
Lawson said that mask wearing will help ensure school does not have to close because of an outbreak or large amounts of quarantines. A major change from last year is that a student who us within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student, if both students are masked the entire time, do not have to be quarantined because of exposure to COVID. If students are not wearing masks both would gave to be quarantined.
“Last year, regardless of masks, they would have had to quarantine,” associate superintendent for administrative services Joseph Buckley said.
Lawson said large numbers of students missing school because of quarantine requirements could make it nearly impossible to run a school system.
“School systems across the country who do not have a mask mandate are seeing thousands of students miss school because of quarantine requirements,” Lawson said. “I have a responsibility to keep our students in school and our schools open.”
Unvaccinated teachers and staff would still have to be quarantined in a close contact situation, even if they are masked. Around 81% of CCPS staff are vaccinated.
The issue of a mask mandate created a large amount of controversy at recent school board and county council meetings, with attendees concerned about the county infringing on the personal choices of students and parents, and the possible negative effects of masks on children.
“Putting that mask on a small child for eight hours, it’s very difficult,” County Council member Jackie Gregory said in a school board meeting. “And you know, it really is negligible as far as the actual benefits of that.”
On Aug. 12, County Executive Danielle Hornberger said Cecil County will not institute a mask mandate.
“I strongly urge other Cecil County institutions, including the school system, to take a similar approach in allowing individuals to decide what precautions work best for them,” Hornberger said in a press release.
In a previous statement to the Whig, Cecil County health officer Lauren Levy said indoor mask mandates would be the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in school settings.
In a 2020 survey of students in middle and high school, when asked if they supported wearing masks in schools, 52.7% supported masks in schools, with 47.3% opposed. Parents across elementary, middle, and high school, showed a similar divide, with 54.9% supporting masks, and 45.1% being opposed.
“Wearing masks isn’t about controlling students or staff,” Lawson said. “It’s about keeping schools open.”
This is an ongoing story. This article may be updated with additional information.
