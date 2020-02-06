On Feburary 1 at approximately 8:49 PM, Maryland State Police troopers responded to the 4700 block of Conowingo Road north of Castleton Road in Harford County for a three-vehicle collision.
Preliminary investigation suggests the operator of a 2008 Mazda was traveling northbound on US-1 when the vehicle crossed over the center dividing line and struck 2 vehicles which were traveling south, one head-on.
Troopers, Fire, EMS and Deputies arrived to find the driver of the Mazda trapped in the vehicle and unconscious. The operator of the Mazda, a 25 year old female of Street, MD was identified as Emily Diane McDowell and declared deceased by EMS personnel of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Department.
The operator of a Ford was transported to Bayview Hospital and the operator of a Chevrolet was transported to Christiana Hospital.
