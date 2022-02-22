ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education voted to end the emergency regulation mandating the statewide use of masks in schools.
If the decision is approved by the Maryland General Assembly's Joint Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review committee, local school systems will once again have the authority to decide if students in their districts must wear masks beginning on March 1.
Early this month, the Cecil County Public School Board sent a letter to the state requesting an end to statewide regulation and a return to local control over masking.
“We are now seeing many factors, including declining local COVID-19 cases, that lead us to believe it is time to place this decision back into the hands of the local Board of Education; however, this State regulation prevents us from responding in real-time,” the letter, written by board member Christie Stephens, reads.
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson pointed to declining COVID-19 cases since the spike in cases after Christmas break as a sign that the state mask mandate should be lifted. The number of cases per 100,000 people in Cecil County has fallen from 158.67 in early Jan. to 36.7 as of Feb. 6.
Diana Hawley, the president of the Cecil County Board of Education, praised the state's decision.
“In Cecil County we have been a leading voice in promoting the need for local control in this matter,” Hawley said. “Our board is pleased with this decision and we look forward to additional details from the state in moving this action forward.”
The Maryland Republican House Caucus, and Gov. Larry Hogan, urged the state board of education to rescind the school mask mandate, with Hogan citing improvement in health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines.
“This a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students,” Hogan said in praise of the state board’s decision.
The measure is in line with State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury’s recommendation that local systems should decide if masks should be required.
"I think it is the right time to return it back to local control," Choudhury said at the Tuesday State Board of Education meeting.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, urged the school board to remain focused on health and safety. Bost said that the CDC is poised to come out with new masking guidance in the next few weeks, and that current masking regulations have proven effective in reducing COVID-19 transmission in school.
“The current regulations are working,” Bost said.
Masking in schools has been a controversial issue in Cecil County, with some residents questioning the effectiveness of face masks and viewing them as a violation of personal freedom.
“Putting that mask on a small child for eight hours, it's very difficult,” Cecil County Council vice president Jackie Gregory said at a meeting in August. “And you know, it really is negligible as far as the actual benefits of that.”
Other residents view masks as an important COVID-19 prevention measure.
“This is not the face of an oppressed or scared person,” Brian Hampton, a veteran speaking in support of masking at that same August meeting, said. “It is a face, just like in the Marines, that will look left and right and say that you're not going to get sick because of me today.”
Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy previously said that indoor mask mandates are the most effective way to reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools. The CDC currently recommends indoor masking in school buildings.
"Whatever decision is made by the State, we will continue to work with CCPS to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff," Levy said before the state board's decision.
The state board first mandated masks in all schools in late Aug. In Dec. the board approved three "off ramps" that would have allowed schools to remove the mandate: 80% of staff and students being fully vaccinated; 80% of the county’s population being fully vaccinated; or a low or moderate COVID-19 transmission rate for 14 consecutive days. Other states, such as Delaware, have decided to set timetables for the end of their school mask mandates.
"Today’s decision simply begins the process of shifting the decision-making authority back to the local level," Lawson said. "At this point, we are still gathering information as to how that will work and what processes we will need to follow."
