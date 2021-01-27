ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Department of Natural Resources has added a new hunting season to its calendar that brings together history and the thrill of the hunt.
Called a Primitive Hunt, the weapons used hearken back to the founding of the state said Brian Eyler, deer program leader. DNR officials decided to add the Primitive Hunt after comment from hunters. It’s already a season in West Virginia and other neighboring states.
“You can only use old style flintlocks, muzzleloaders or vertical bows,” Eyler said Tuesday of the hunt for white tailed and sika deer Feb. 1 — 3. “No scopes, no crossbows.”
Eyler said these traditional bows such as recurve or longbows (think Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen) cannot have any mechanical attachments. Flintlocks and muzzleloaders don’t use bullets.
“You would be using a ball and a patch of fabric, or a piece of flint or percussion caps,” he said of the old style guns. He compared it to the style used by such iconic characters as Daniel Boone.
“If you can bag a deer with this you’ve demonstrated you’re a skilled hunter,” Eyler said. “It makes you appreciate it that much more.”
Cecil County hunters should be able to get at least one.
“This is largely an antlerless hunt since the males have shed their antlers,” Eyler noted. However if you reached your bag limit in the previous seasons you’ll have to sit this one out.
Since these are older style weapons, Eyler said the arrows and shot don’t travel as far, lessening the risk of striking anything nearby such as a house. While hunting is still a statistically safe sport, Eyler said all safety precautions should be observed.
“You still have to wear safety orange. We’ve got to be safe,” he said.
Like the other deer hunting seasons the hunt begins a half hour before sunrise and ends a half hour after the sun sets.
Eyler said DNR officials are hoping this Primitive Hunt will keep deer hunters engaged, bring past hunters back and introduce new people to the sport.
“We’re hoping we’ll see some new hunters,” Eyler said.
