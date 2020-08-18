ELKTON — Acknowledging that the need is still there the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange has opened enrollment again.
During a special enrollment period that ran from March 16 through July 15 to aid residents struggling with job losses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 54,000 state residents enrolled in one of the low-cost health care coverage options available. Gov. Larry Hogan and Kathleen Birrane, insurance commissioner, decided to re-open the enrollment through Dec. 15.
“The people of our great state have endured so many personal, medical, and economic challenges, and this crisis is not yet behind us,” Hogan said. “Reopening the special enrollment period is another way we are helping Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”
Joan Painter, assistant director of SEEDCO in Elkton, part of a national non-profit that has partnered with Maryland to assist in the enrollment process, said Cecil County residents can get personalized service in selecting the right program.
“This is for people who don’t have employer coverage,” Painter said. MHBE is also available for those whose hours or income have been reduced, or a recent job change means there is no coverage available yet. For people at certain income levels there could be a subsidy to help cover some or all of the premium cost.
Along with Medicaid and the Maryland Children’s Health Insurance Program, SEEDCO also introduces people to the variety of health insurance options through Kaiser or CareFirst.
“They will talk about deductibles, their budget and what they need,” Painter said. Health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts information will also be brought to the table.
It all starts with making a phone call to SEEDCO at 1-866-492-6057.
“With a chat over the phone we’ll refer them to a navigator,” Painter said. There are two navigators in Cecil County trained to guide people through enrollment.
For those who would rather do it themselves there is an app on your phone. Go to the app store and search for “Enroll MHC.” That’s the user-friendly program to enroll and manage your health care choices. Enrollment can also be accomplished online at MarylandHealthConnection.gov
Maryland Health Connection is the state’s version of the Affordable Care Act that was passed in 2010. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange is the public, independent agency established by Maryland to administer the plan.
