Members from the Cecil County Democratic Central Committee participated in the election of the new Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party on Dec. 7.
The Democratic Party elected Yvette Lewis, who served as Chair from 2011 through 2015, to serve as Chair through December 2022. Lewis stressed a “party first” ideal in her acceptance of the nomination.
Lewis replaces previous chairwoman Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings who resigned Nov. 11 to run for the seat in Congress made vacant by the death of her husband U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings.
During Rockeymoore Cummings tenure, the Eastern Shore got its own organizer, something the Cecil County Democratic Party would like to keep moving forward.
