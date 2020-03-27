Maryland COVID-19 cases continue to rise exponentially; 12 cases now in Cecil County

ANNAPOLIS —The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland has climbed to 774, with 194 new cases reported between Thursday morning and Friday morning – surpassing the previous 24-hour-period record of 157 cases recorded between Wednesday and Thursday, according to a written update released by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
“Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled,” Hogan reported in his written statement, emphasizing that, as of approximately 10 a.m. Friday, there had been 425 new novel coronavirus cases recorded in this state during the past three-day period.
The governor then cautioned, “There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get.”
Moreover, according to the update, there are over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR), which includes Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. - and that figure reflects a more than quadruple increase in a seven-day period.
There are “4.5 times more (confirmed cases in the NCR) than there were just one week ago,” Hogan noted in the update.
Meanwhile, in Cecil County, there had been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Friday morning - three more than the number reported a day earlier, according to update information posted on the Cecil County Health Department’s website. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Cecil County.
Hogan expressed some optimism Friday in the written update, after learning that Maryland would be receiving some help from the federal government.
“The federal administration’s swift approval of our request for a Major Disaster Declaration will drive more resources to our coordinated response. As chairman of the National Governors Association, I will continue to press for additional federal resources, including a Title 32 designation for Maryland and all the states to fund National Guard missions,” Hogan outlined.
Hogan also reported, “Later today, I will convene conference calls with my full Cabinet and our Coronavirus Response Team of Maryland’s top doctors and public health experts to continue to address this crisis."
At the end of the written update, Hogan issued a familiar warning to Maryland residents, as he had done publicly numerous times in the past few weeks.
"I cannot stress this enough: Marylanders need to stay in place at home to help slow the spread of this deadly virus," Hogan said, adding, "Our state has already faced and overcome daunting challenges before, and we will do so again.”
As of Friday morning, Maryland had recorded 774 confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in four deaths. The first three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland were reported in early March, a few days before Hogan declared a state of emergency on March 5. Since then, 771 more confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in this state.
There had been 92,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, resulting in 990 deaths, as of Friday.
Globally, as of Friday, there had been 566,000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, resulting in 24,095 deaths.
