CHESAPEAKE CITY — Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz congratulated the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday for celebrating Manufacturing Month with their 3rd Annual Manufacturers Appreciation Luncheon.
Schulz was the keynote speaker for the event held in the Chesapeake Inn Ballroom in Chesapeake City.
Addressing the manufacturing companies represented at the luncheon she thanked them for being part of “a long and proud legacy of manufacturing in Maryland.”
“There are more than 6,000 manufacturing jobs in Maryland,” she said, adding that on the east coast Maryland is second only to South Carolina for that job sector. “They represent $8.5 billion in wages with the average salary $79,000. These are good manufacturing jobs.”
Chris Moyer, director of the Cecil County Economic Development Office, said the county’s partnership with MDC has led to tremendous growth.
“Our manufacturing job base has grown 10% in the past year,” Moyer said.
Thanks to technology manufacturing jobs are diverse, Schulz said, adding not every job means sitting at a production line.
“3D printing is changing the landscape. It’s a technology that’s being embraced by everyone,” she said.
“But it’s not just about creating new products. It’s changing the way we think about what we can do,” she added.
A key part of that changing landscape is the apprenticeship programs where Schulz said manufactures can play a key role.
“Sometimes you can change a person’s life in big ways and sometimes in small ways,” she said. Bringing an interested young person into a company and offering them paid training can be both, she said.
“Think about how valuable this is to a young person,” she said, referring to it as “prosperity with a purpose.”
“Get them introduced to that career path in their hometown and maintain that asset,” she suggested. Not only is the apprentice trained to your company standards but they see a future and growth in the company, she added.
“It’s one of the keys to keeping your employees. It builds loyalty.”
Schulz told the story of a high school senior who entered into an apprenticeship program. Also taking her academic course, the young woman was paired with a company that manufactured insulation.
“They taught her the bidding process,” Schulz said. Her very first bid package was accepted. “In fact she won every bid.”
After graduation, she relocated with her family to West Virginia. The company hired her to help them open a new plant there.
“They didn’t want to lose her,” she said. “This is how we will train the next generation.”
“You cannot have economic development without workforce development,” she said.
Maryland has had an apprentice program since 2010, but Cecil County is not participating, although there are some companies taking apprentices on their own. Statewide, she said nearly every manufacturing sector is represented in this mentoring program.
“You don’t have to wait. You can start your own apprentice program with the Susquehanna Workforce Network,” she said.
With Cecil County Public Schools represented at the luncheon, Schulz said she would be happy to have a meeting and get the program into the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.