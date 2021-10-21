FAIR HILL — Elk River Brewing Company head brewer Ethan Knettler, poured glasses of local beer at the Maryland 5 Star, quenching the attendees thirst before they took a shuttle or walked the cross-country course on Saturday.
Knettler hopes that the added attention from out-of-state customers could lead to better wholesale distribution to stores and restaurants outside of Maryland.
“Any exposure we can get like this will let people know Elk River exists, outside of Maryland and local settings,” Knettler said.
The Maryland 5 Star offered two opportunities for local businesses to showcase the bounty of Cecil County cuisine, with a beer, wine and spirits showcase on Saturday, and a food festival on Sunday focusing on Maryland agricultural products.
The number of vendors in both events was restricted by staffing issues. Abby Casarella, from Grow and Fortify, who works with associations for distillers, wineries, and brewers in Maryland, said 11 vendors attended the alcohol showcase.
“Our job is to get them in front of crowds they haven’t been able to interact with,” Casarella said. “We thought the marrying of the equine world and the craft beverage world was a good fit.”
Cecil County was represented by breweries such as Maryland Beer Company, Elk River Brewing Company, and Broken Spoke Winery.
Maryland Beer Company hosted four campers in their parking lot who came to Cecil County for the 5 Star.
“I hope that we get people from the area that have never heard of us before, realize that we’re here now,” owner Jessica Alexander said.
Broken Spoke Winery owner Thea Hall said many attendees are within driving distance from Cecilton, so the effects can last longer than just one week.
“It’s bringing more people to the winery,” Hall said
The food fest focused on a variety of farms selling items from vegetables, jams, and meats, creating a miniature farmers market at the Maryland 5 Star.
Agribusiness Coordinator Maureen O’Shea said there were 5 vendors from Cecil County, the original plan was to have 13. O’Shea said staffing issues caused the drop-off in vendors.
O’Shea focused on promoting local agri-tourism, so when attendees come back to the 5 Star next year they’ll plan trips to local farmers’ markets and businesses. She also hoped to reach an audience that may not attend local farmers’ markets. Milburn Orchards sold out of the 40 dozen doughnuts they brought to the event. Other vendors included Fresh Source Farms, Flying Plow Farm, and Priapi Gardens.
“A lot of these attendees that come to an event like this will be coming back every year,” O’Shea said. “Hopefully we can give them something to do when they come back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.