jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com By Jane Bellmyer RISING SUN — After serving as a town commissioner and then mayor of his home town, Travis Marion is seeking the Republican nod for the Maryland House of Delegates in District 35B. This means Marion, 33, will have to unseat Kevin Hornberger, who has held the seat since he defeated long time delegate David Rudolph in 2014, in the upcoming party primary on July 19. Marion will also face Adam Streight, a longtime officer with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office. Marion will continue to be mayor during the race, as the Rising Sun charter does not require him to step down from his post after declaring candidacy. Marion also would like to believe that the fact that Hornberger’s wife, Danielle Hornberger, is also the Cecil County Executive will not affect the town’s relationship with the County Executive. “I hope the politics can be put aside and we can continue to work as a county and a town together,” he said. “I am not going to be the kind of candidate that attacks other candidates.” Marion became a Rising Sun Town Commissioner in 2012 and ascended to the mayor’s seat in 2014, where he has held office since. “I have that record of working with a diverse group of people and I really have a record of positive change,” Marion said ahead of his announcement. At the municipal level the elections are not affiliated. “I have to work with both parties.” Marion believes that the shut downs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have created a gap between elected leaders and their constituents. “Politicians aren’t listening to the public any more,” he said. Over his years in office, Marion has brought leaders from Annapolis — including Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Ben Grumbles, Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and James Ports, Maryland Transportation Secretary among others — to Rising Sun to see the challenges that the town faces and its successes. “We have built really strong bonds with these different secretaries and the lieutenant governor,” Marion said. Boyd endorsed Marion in his bid for re-election, which happened in October. “I feel that Rising Sun is a bright spot and we are still moving our town forward ... and will continue to do great things,” Marion said. Marion described himself as a great communicator who listens to Rising Sun and Cecil County residents. He feels ready to take those skills to a larger stage. “As a whole, the Eastern Shore isn’t being heard,” Marion said. “It’s just a constant battle with the heritage of the Eastern Shore versus what the rest of the state wants to do.” “We are overtaxed and our retirees especially are fleeing the state. Our farmers are having a hard time making a living,” he continued. “We have to do a better job of taking care of our veterans when they come home.” Marion pointed out that he and the board of town commissioners have twice cut taxes for town property owners. Marion also noted that he is against the concept of defunding law enforcement. “I am 100% against defunding of the police and we should fully fund better training,” Marion said. When it comes to the debate over gun ownership, Marion says there’s a lot of government overreach that needs to be addressed. 