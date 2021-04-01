RISING SUN — Although the deadline to register for the October election is months away, Mayor Travis Marion has already thrown his hat into the ring for another term.
"I love what I do, and the work is not done yet," Marion, 33, said Monday.
Marion became a town commissioner in 2012 and easily captured the mayor's seat two years later, making him – then 26 – the youngest mayor on record in the town and the state.
In those nine years, Marion said, Rising Sun has made great strides in building the community through a modernized infrastructure, a push for parks and re-connecting with community groups and the schools that bear the town's name.
"We now have strong bonds with our schools and that's a good thing because when people are moving here, they look for that connection," he said.
Now with the building moratorium lifted, Rising Sun is starting to get a lot of attention from far beyond town borders, Marion said.
"We're starting to get significant attention from the state," he said, pointing to a recent visit from Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and past visits from Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles, Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder, Comptroller Peter Franchot and a promised future visit from Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz.
That attention includes the Main Street revitalization, which to date has included a new exterior on the Belew buildings on South Queen Street, and the complete renovation of the former Sun Cellular and Western Auto buildings, which are now Rise N Grind Cafe, Bog Turtle Brewery and The Art Den LLC.
Arriving soon is Be Free Boutique next door to the brewery. Marion hopes to see Main Street completely revitalized by year's end.
"I just recently had a conversation with someone who wants to move into Sue's Restaurant," he said of the long-time family business on East Main Street that closed in December.
He also sees progress on the vacant building that the county now owns, which has two storefronts and eight apartments on East Main Street.
"Rising Sun is really starting to move forward," he said. "I want to be part of that."
That forward motion includes connecting with the Cecil County government, with which the town had a tense relationship with the previous administration.
"We're getting to know the new county administration and we've built a strong relationship with the start," he said.
Rising Sun Commissioner David Warnick is part of that new county government as director of information technology.
Look for Rails to Trails to come back to the table and a town marketing plan to blossom.
"We want to market the town to other areas," he said.
The plan is to make Rising Sun known to people who come for tournaments at Calvert Regional Park and the Fair Hill 5-Star for example. He also touted the town's relationship with Plumpton Park Zoo. Although not in town limits, Rising Sun officials have embraced the zoo as its own.
He ran on the promise of making the town accessible and transparent and said he has accomplished that through social media platforms and fliers mailed with the monthly water-sewer bills.
"I feel like folks know what's going on in Rising Sun," Marion said.
In spite of COVID-19 restrictions, he is pleased such signature events as SunFest will return this year. He's hoping Spooktacular and the Winter Extravaganza will also be able to be offered in some fashion.
Marion is also pleased with how the town has navigated through the pandemic. He has hosted several Facebook Live sessions to meet with the public and share information. It was in Rising Sun a year ago that the county's first COVID-19 case was confirmed.
"The pandemic has hurt so many ... but Rising Sun has always shown a great sense of resolve," he said.
He was excited to see how many businesses in town pivoted by offering classes outside, or carry out and delivery.
Rising Sun came together to feed hungry school children, gather up protective equipment for Calvert Manor Health Care, and salute those on the front lines. It's what a small town does, Marion said.
"Rising Sun will always remain a small town where folks know each other and new folks and businesses will feel that familiar embrace," he said. "It's an exciting time for Rising Sun and there's lots more to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.