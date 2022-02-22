PERRYVILLE — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results in hopes of determining what killed a man who was found dead on Monday, partially submerged in water near the Cecil County bank of the Susquehanna River, according to the Perryville Police Department.
A passerby discovered the body floating near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge early Monday afternoon and notified authorities, police said. Paramedics from Perryville and Havre de Grace responded to the scene, where, after first responders pulled the man from the water, they pronounced him dead, police added.
PPD Chief Robert Nitz reported that officers with his agency also responded to the scene.
“The body was partially submerged in the river, face down. He was up against the (Cecil County) bank of the river,” Nitz said.
Investigators were able to identify the deceased man through ID found on him, according to Nitz, who identified him on Tuesday only as a 57-year-old Baltimore resident, pending confirmation of next-of-kin notifications.
“At this point, it’s too early in the investigation to say,” Nitz responded after the Cecil Whig asked if investigators suspect foul play or suicide.
Along those lines, PPD investigators had not received any reports of anyone jumping recently from Hatem Memorial Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River and connects Perryville and Havre de Grace, according to Nitz.
Investigators are hopeful that an autopsy will reveal the man’s cause of death, Nitz said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, an autopsy had not been performed on the body due to a backlog of cases at the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, he added.
“We should know something by the end of this week,” Nitz said, referring to autopsy results.
The investigation by PPD continued late Tuesday afternoon, police reported.
