ELKTON — A man accused of striking a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his vehicle while speeding away from a traffic stop near Elkton in April is facing more than 20 years in sentences, after accepting a plea deal.
The defendant, Tyrone Lamar Dennis Jr., 23, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault Thursday during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State's Attorney Nancy Olin and Dennis' defense lawyer, Bradley Lawrence MacFee, who is with a Baltimore-based law firm, according to court records.
Second-degree assault is a misdemeanor that is punishably by up to 10 years in prison per conviction.
Dennis also pleaded guilty to attempting to flee and elude a law enforcement officer in an official police vehicle, a traffic charge that carries a maximum one-year sentence, court records show.
Sentencing is set for April 28.
The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. on April 27, when CCSO Dfc. Brian Bravo stopped a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Dennis on U.S. Route 40 near Landing Lane because his vehicle lacked tag lights, according to police.
While standing at the driver’s side door, Bravo detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, police said. Dennis denied having drugs, when asked by Bravo, police added.
After handing Bravo his driver’s license, Dennis opened the console while looking for his vehicle registration — and that’s when the deputy saw a large plastic bag containing suspect marijuana "in plain view," according to police.
At that point, Bravo ordered Dennis to get out of the car and notified him that investigators would be conducting a probable-cause search of the vehicle, police said. But Dennis refused to do so, police added.
At that point, according to police, Dennis “became verbally defiant."
After Dennis ignored several commands to exit the car, Bravo tried to open the driver’s side door in hopes of removing him from the vehicle, police said. At that point, police added, Dennis sped away.
“Dfc. Bravo was holding onto the vehicle and his right elbow was hit by the vehicle’s window, causing him to release his hold on the vehicle,” Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig shortly after the incident.
The deputy got into his patrol car and chased Dennis on eastbound Route 40, but lost sight of Dennis’ vehicle, which investigators believed later entered Delaware.
Bravo went to an area hospital, where he was treated for an elbow injury and then released, police reported.
Based on information gleaned from the driver’s license — which Bravo still had in his possession when Dennis sped away — investigators were able to identify Dennis as the suspect, according to police.
Dennis turned himself in to the Baltimore County Police Department on April 30, about two days after a wanted notice including a photo of Dennis and information about him and the incident appeared on CCSO’s Facebook page. police reported.
