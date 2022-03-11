ELKTON — An estranged husband who pointed a loaded shotgun at his wife inside a Cecilton residence — until a friend of hers intervened — received a five-year prison term on Friday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, David Michael Sadler, now 64, of the unit block of South Forest Road near Elkton, was in violation of a court-issued protective order against him when he showed up at his estranged wife’s residence in the 200 block of West Main Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 13 and pointed the long gun at her inside the kitchen after entering the home, police said.
Sadler continued to point the shotgun at his estranged wife until Allen Lee Crosby, then 67, heard the woman’s screams while he was nearby, grabbed a machete and wrested the firearm from Sadler, who then fled, police added.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 20-year sentence on Sadler for first-degree assault during Friday’s courtroom proceeding and then suspended 15 years of the penalty, leaving Sadler with a five-year prison term.
Davis also levied a concurrent three-year sentence on Sadler for a related possession of a rifle/shotgun by a disqualified person and then suspended it entirely. In addition, the judge imposed a concurrent 90-day sentence on Sadler for violating a protective order and suspended that penalty, too.
Sadler had pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and the other two offenses, as part of the plea agreement.
The judge ordered Sadler to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
After the assault, the woman told Maryland State Police investigators that she grabbed the shotgun barrel and tried to point the weapon away from her, prompting Sadler to pull her by the hair, police reported.
Crosby told investigators that he was outside when he saw Sadler pull into the driveway, get out of his vehicle with a shotgun and go into the residence, police said. Crosby also told investigators that he then heard the woman screaming, “Call the cops, he’s going to kill me!” prompting Crosby to grab a machete and run into the house, police added.
Then Crosby forced Sadler from the inside of the dwelling to the outside of it, while wresting the shotgun away from him, and the woman called 911, according to police. At that point, Sadler drove away from the residence, police reported.
Shortly after the incident, an MSP trooper stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle near Chesapeake City and arrested Sadler, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.