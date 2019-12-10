ELKTON — The getaway driver in an attempted armed robbery at a Port Deposit-area convenience store – where a shotgun blast went through the ceiling as the cashier successfully struggled to gain possession of the weapon – is facing a 10-year sentence after accepting a plea deal.
Nicholaus Joseph Roth, 26, of Essex, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery Monday, as part of a plea agreement negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin and Roth’s defense lawyer, Tyler John Nowicki, of Bel Air.
The major condition of the plea bargain is that Roth must provide truthful testimony when two of his three co-defendants — Donald Lee Burton, 29, of Perryville and Halie Elizabeth Bridges, 23, of Street – go to trial on Dec. 17 and March 25 respectively.
Last week, the remaining co-defendant, Austin James Kozlowski, 21, of Havre de Grace, received two concurrent 10-year sentences after he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in a felony or a crime of violence, as part of a plea deal.
Under state law, Kozlowski must serve the first five years of his prison term relating to his firearm conviction, before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing.
On Monday, two days before his jury trial was set to start, Roth also opted to accept a plea deal. He did so during a pre-trial conference.
If Roth provides truthful testimony during the trials for Burton and Bridges, he will receive an 18-month jail term followed by supervised probation. Specifically, under the plea deal, the judge will impose a 10-year sentence on Roth and then suspended eight and a half years of it.
Roth will receive the entire 10-year sentence, however, if he fails to provide the truthful testimony required of him in the plea agreement.
His sentencing is set for April 6.
The foiled armed robbery occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on May 29 at the Landhope Farms store in the 1200 block of Jacob Tome Highway.
According to prosecutors, Kozlowski and Burton – their faces partially concealed by bandanas or handkerchiefs — entered the store together. Prosecutors allege that Burton openly carried a shotgun, while Kozlowski was unarmed
Meanwhile, Roth and the other alleged accomplice, Bridges, waited outside the store in a silver Ford Taurus. Investigators have identified Roth as the getaway driver and Bridges, who occupied a passenger seat, as one of the alleged planners.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the attempted armed robbery.
Prosecutors allege that Burton pointed the shotgun at the victim, striking his neck with the barrel. The victim grabbed the barrel and tried to take away the shotgun, prosecutors said. At some point, prosecutors added, Burton allegedly punched the victim in the face.
Olin alleged during Kozlowski’s hearing last week that, after the shotgun discharged into the ceiling, “Burton cleared for another round.” The victim, however, wrested the shotgun away from him, prompting Kozlowski and Burton to flee.
In the surveillance video, Kozlowski’s hand can be seen moving toward the shotgun and then touching the firearm, seconds before it discharged, police reported.
Henninger and Kozlowski maintained during last week’s hearing that it was Kozlowski who prevented the shotgun blast from hitting the victim, by pushing the long gun away from his face.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Det. Tyler Price arrested Roth and his three co-defendants shortly after the incident.
Tyler was able to link Roth to the silver Ford Taurus, which a store surveillance camera had videotaped – including its license plate — outside the store at the time of the attempted armed robbery, police reported.
Price ran that tag number through a Motor Vehicle Administration database, which showed that the 2015 Ford Taurus is registered to Roth, police said.
On May 30, CCSO investigators, assisted by Baltimore County Police Department officers, conducted a court-approved search of Roth’s residence, where they arrested him, police added.
Roth confessed to his role in the attempted armed robbery, according to court records. Roth also identified his alleged accomplices, including Kozlowski, who admitted to his involvement, too, after Price arrested him, court records show.
Burton and Bridges are facing the same 11 charges that had been filed against Roth and Kozlowski, including attempted armed robbery, first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.