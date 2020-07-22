ELKTON – An investigation is continuing after a man fatally stabbed a rival who attacked him outside a home near Elkton on Tuesday night after threatening to kill him, according to the Maryland State Police.
The two men are linked by a woman, with whom the stabbing victim had had a "long-term relationship" before the man accused of stabbing him to death started dating her, police reported. That woman was inside the home when the attack and the fatal stabbing occurred.
Investigators identified the person killed as Glenn A. Culley, 56, of Elkton. Paramedics pronounced Culley dead at the scene of the stabbing in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Road, off Route 213 (Singerly Road), north of Elkton, police said.
MSP officials identified the man who allegedly stabbed Culley to death only as a 63-year-old Newark, Del. resident, who was released from custody without charges amid the ongoing investigation.
"Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death last night of a Cecil County man who was stabbed after he allegedly threatened to kill and attacked the man who stabbed him," an MSP spokesman said Wednesday morning, before explaining, "He has not been charged at this time, pending the results of a Grand Jury hearing to determine if criminal charges are warranted."
Law enforcement officers and paramedics rushed to the Cherry Hill Road residence shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an emergency dispatch regarding a stabbing, police said. After arriving, police added, MSP troopers spoke with a Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputy who already had detained the suspect in the fatal stabbing.
Detectives with MSP's Homicide Unit were notified and went to the residence to conduct an on-scene investigation, police noted.
The preliminary investigation indicated that Culley had "previously threatened to kill the man (whom) he assaulted" outside that Cherry Hill Road residence on Tuesday night.
"Through interviews and witness information, investigators learned Culley had come to the residence late (Tuesday) morning. He reportedly was yelling outside the home and demanding money from the woman inside. He also reportedly threatened to kill the man who was also inside the home," An MSP spokesman reported.
Culley left after that incident, but he returned at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, at least nine hours later, police said.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Culley, upon his return, drove his truck across the yard of the Cherry Hill Road residence and up to the house, police added.
"He banged on windows of the home and demanded money from the woman inside, while threatening to kill the man. When Culley went to the rear of the home, the man (who had been) inside went outside and confronted him. Culley again reportedly threatened to kill him, before charging the man and knocking him to the ground. While being assaulted by Culley, who was on top of him, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Culley," an MSP spokesman outlined.
During a court-approved pat-down search of the man who allegedly stabbed Culley to death, MSP investigators found a "large folding knife" in the suspect's pocket and confiscated it, police said. Technicians with MSP's Crime Scene Unit transported that knife and other evidence to the agency's Forensic Sciences Division laboratory, after processing the scene, police added.
MSP investigators obtained "multiple search warrants for the scene," including one that allowed them to check Culley's vehicle.
Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer also responded to the scene late Tuesday night, after receiving notification of the fatal stabbing, and he was briefed by MSP investigators, police reported.
"State’s Attorney Dellmyer determined (that) the investigation will be presented to the members of a Cecil County Grand Jury, who will decide if criminal charges will be filed," the MSP spokesman said.
