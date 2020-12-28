ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after two robbers reportedly jumped a man on the street of an Elkton neighborhood early Christmas morning, stabbing him four times and stealing $800, according to the Elkton Police Department.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor.
No arrests had been made, as of late Monday afternoon, but investigators had identified two suspects. "At this time, both attackers are known and this investigation remains active," an EPD spokesman commented.
An ambulance crew transported the 36-year-old victim to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent emergency surgery to treat stab wounds to his abdomen and chest, as well as to his left-ribs area and shoulder, police said. Investigators described his wounds as "non-life-threatening," police added.
EPD officers responded to the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor at approximately 1:40 a.m., after someone had made a 911 call and then hung up the phone, police reported.
When officers arrived, they found the victim standing in the road, police said, adding that he was "bleeding profusely" from a stab wound to his abdomen. Officers immediately administered first aid to control the bleeding, and they dispatched paramedics, police reported.
The victim, who "remained alert and conscious" at the scene, told investigators that he was walking along Road C and Road 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., when a light blue van pulled alongside him, according to police officials, who noted that the victim lives in Hollingsworth Manor.
He then told investigators that, at that point, two people got out of the van and attacked him - stabbing him and stealing $800, before driving away, police reported.
