ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a gunman or gunmen opened fire on the street of an Elkton-area neighborhood, striking a man several times in the legs and leaving two vehicles riddled with bullet holes, police reported Thursday.
One of the bullets also hit a nearby residence during the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood off Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, according to the Maryland State Police.
As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made.
Counting the incident on Wednesday, three people have been shot on the street of that section of Winding Brook in the past month, according to police and Cecil Whig archives, which indicate that that area has been the site of other shootings, as well as drug arrests, in the past several years.
In this most recent incident, an ambulance crew drove the wounded man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated for “multiple gunshot wounds” to his legs and was later discharged, an MSP spokesman told the Cecil Whig.
MSP troopers and paramedics rushed to Willow Court on Wednesday night, after receiving “shots fired” complaints, police said. When paramedics arrived, police added, they found the wounded 22-year-old man lying on the ground.
Police reported that the man had been standing in a grassy area on Willow Court when he was shot and that one of the bullets struck a residence close to that area.
Other rounds struck two unoccupied vehicles parked nearby, leaving bullet holes in both and shattering a window in one them, according to the spokesman.
While canvassing the neighborhood for possible eyewitnesses, investigators were unable to get a description of the shooter or shooters, nor one of the suspect vehicle, police said. The shooting victim also was unable to provide investigators with information, police added.
The spokesman told the Cecil Whig that MSP detectives collected evidence at the shooting scene but declined to specify, explaining that he did not want to compromise the ongoing investigation. MSP’s Criminal Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information that might help detectives identify the gunman or gunmen to call MSP’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers can remain anonymous.
In the previous incident, which occurred 31 days earlier, a gunman or gunmen shot two people, including a teen, in the unit block of Willow Court at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 27.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified those victims only as a 20-year-old man, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and a 17-year boy, who suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. The elder victim lives in Winding Brook, and the teen is listed as an Elkton-area resident, police noted.
Investigators described the victims’ wounds as “non-life-threatening” and further reported that, after receiving treatment, both victims were discharged from Union Hospital in Elkton, where they had arrived separately in two private vehicles shorty after the shootings.
Those two victims told investigators that they suffered their gunshot wounds when an unknown person or people opened fire while they were standing in the unit block of Willow Court, police said. Neither saw the shooter or shooters, police added.
Moreover, according to CCSO officials, the victims were not forthright with detectives concerning the identities of the two people who drove them separately to the hospital and likewise concerning the sequence of events leading up to those rides, police reported.
As with the shooting incident that occurred on Willow Court on Wednesday night, bullets fired during the June 27 event there struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle – shattering its windshield – and also hit a residence that was behind where the victims were standing when the gunman or gunmen opened fire, CCSO officials said.
As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made in that case, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.