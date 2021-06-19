ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a someone shot a man early Saturday morning in an Elkton shopping center in what detectives are describing as a "domestic-related' incident, according to the Elkton Police Department.
As of late Saturday afternoon, information regarding whether or not the gunman remained on the loose was unavailable.
Investigators identified the shooting victim as Louis Antonio Lozada, 30, of Elkton.
Lozada suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen in the parking lot between Walt's Tavern and the Family Dollar Store in the 300 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), police said. Shortly after Lozada arrived at Union Hospital in a private vehicle, police added, an ambulance crew transferred him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware - where he underwent emergency surgery. Lozada is expected to make a full recovery, police reported.
EPD officers responded to Walt's Tavern at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving a "shots fired call," said Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an EPD spokesman. Shortly after arriving at the scene, investigators spoke to several people in that area and all of them "denied any knowledge of the incident," he added.
"While conducting a canvass of the parking lot, officers discovered evidence of a firearm being discharged," Waldridge reported.
Waldridge further outlined that investigators located a spent shell casing and an unfired round in that parking lot, in addition to "fresh blood and some personal affects indicating (that) someone had been potentially involved in an altercation."
Moments after investigators found that evidence, they received a dispatch indicating that a shooting victim had arrived at Union Hospital in Elkton in a private vehicle, according to Waldridge. Investigators were able to identify that patient - Lozada - as the victim in the shooting that had occurred outside Walt's Tavern earlier that morning, Waldridge reported.
"Preliminarily, the cause of this incident appears to be domestic related," Waldridge said.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this shooting become available.
