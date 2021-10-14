ELKTON — Investigators continued looking for leads after a gunman — or gunmen — shot a man as he walked on the street of an Elkton neighborhood, leaving him with a non-life-threatening bullet wound to his hip, according to police.
The shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 when three unidentified men approached the victim as he walked on Road 6 in Hollingsworth Manor and opened fire, police reported. The suspects ran away after the wounded man dropped to the pavement.
“There was a substantial amount of gunfire. The victim was unarmed,” said Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an Elkton Police Department spokesman, adding that investigators hadn’t determined if one or more guns were fired by the three suspects, as of Thursday.
After receiving “shots fired” complaints, EPD officers responded to the shooting scene, but the victim was not there, police reported.
Detectives later learned that the shooting victim — whom EPD officials identified as Diamontae Tajonlee Smith, 22, of the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor — had arrived at the former Union Hospital in Elkton in a private vehicle, police said.
An ambulance crew then transported Smith from that medical center to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where doctors removed a bullet from his hip during an emergency surgery, police added. Smith has since been discharged from that hospital, according to police.
As of Thursday, the three suspects have been described only as black men, police reported. A motive for the shooting also had not been established.
“The victim has been very uncooperative with us,” Waldridge told the Cecil Whig.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the three suspects in this shooting case is asked to please contact Elkton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-398-4200.
