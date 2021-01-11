ELKTON - A gunman remained on the loose Monday after shooting a fleeing man on the street of an Elkton neighborhood, police reported.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to Danford Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, after receiving a "shots fired" complaint, police said. While en route, police added, officers received updated information that a resident was driving a shooting victim to Union Hospital in Elkton in a private vehicle, police added.
Investigators identified the victim only as a 26-year-old man who lives on Danford Drive, according to EPD Lt. Holly Ayers, an agency detective who also serves as a spokeswoman. The victim suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to his leg, Ayers reported.
Through the preliminary investigation, officers learned that at least one witness had observed the gunman and the victim together on a walkway in the area of a Danford Drive cul-de-sac, according to Ayers, who further reported, "Shots were heard and one of the (men) reportedly ran from the other while being shot at."
Information regarding a possible motive for the shooting and the number of gunshots that were fired was unavailable, as of early Monday afternoon.
The shooting remained under investigation, as of early Monday afternoon, and criminal charges are pending, police reported.
