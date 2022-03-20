ELKTON - A murder investigation is continuing after a man was fatally shot near a neighborhood north of Elkton early Sunday morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
As of early Sunday afternoon, the unknown gunman or gunwoman remained on the loose.
"We believe that this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public," CCSO Acting Lt. Michael Zack told the Cecil Whig.
CCSO deputies rushed to the unit block of Academy Drive in the Academy Hills community along Singerly Road (Route 213) at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, after receiving reports regarding a "commotion near a motor vehicle," Zack reported.
A man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound was found inside the vehicle, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police added. Zack declined to release the victim's name early Sunday afternoon, explaining that next-of-kin notifications had not been made. The victim's body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed.
During a canvass of the area, investigators found an "additional crime scene," this one in the 2000 block of Singerly Road, a short distance from where the gravely wounded man had been found inside the vehicle. CCSO homicide detectives believe that the victim suffered his fatal gunshot wound inside his vehicle while it was parked or idling on the shoulder of that road.
Investigators are trying to determine if the shooter was inside the vehicle with the victim when he or she fired the fatal shot or if the gunman or gunwoman fired into the vehicle while outside of it, according to Zack, who declined to detail how investigators concluded that that location in the 2000 block of Singerly Road was the shooting scene.
After suffering the gunshot wound, investigators believe, the victim drove away from the shooting scene into the nearby Academy Hills neighborhood, Zack said. They also believe that the victim lost control of his vehicle due to his gunshot wound, he added.
"We believe the shooting happened out there (Singerly Road) and that the victim, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, drove away from the shooting scene. He crashed into an embankment on Academy Drive," Zack said, noting that the sound of the crash stirred nearby residents.
CCSO investigators and crime scene technicians gathered evidence at both scenes, according to Zack, who, citing the ongoing investigation, declined to specify.
The investigation at both scenes linked to the murder forced emergency workers to close a portion of Singerly Road and Academy Drive for several hours, police reported.
