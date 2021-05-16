ELKTON - A gunman remains on the loose after fatally shooting a Delaware man in an Elkton neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators have identified the victim as Na Quan McRae, 27, of New Castle, Del.
MSP troopers responded to the unit block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, after receiving 911 calls regarding "shots fired" in that area, an agency spokesperson reported. Winding Brook is off Fletchwood Road, a short distance from the Delaware state line, northeast of Elkton.
"Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot of a condominium complex with what appeared to be a gunshot wound," the spokesperson said, adding that an ambulance crew took McRae from the shooting scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was pronounced dead.
McRae's body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Delaware for an autopsy to determine the "manner and cause of death," police reported.
"The preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence. A suspect description is not known at this time," the spokesperson said.
Moreover, according to the spokesperson, "Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis."
Amid the ongoing homicide investigation, MSP officials have not released details about the fatal shooting.
Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, told the Cecil Whig on Sunday morning that MSP troopers responded to the scene at 5:22 p.m. Saturday and found the shooting victim.
With the assistance of Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies, MSP troopers secured the crime scene, according to Kirschner. When detectives assigned to MSP's Homicide Unit arrived, they took lead of the investigation by request, and they are receiving assistance from members of the agency's Criminal Enforcement Division and CCSO deputies.
Anyone with information that might help in this homicide investigation is urged to call the North East Barrack of the Maryland State Police at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.
According to police and Cecil Whig archives, the section of Winding Brook where Saturday's homicide occurred has been the site of other shootings, as well as drug arrests, during the past several years.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this fatal shooting and the homicide investigation become available.
