ELKTON — A man was gunned down inside an Elkton residence late Monday night during what investigators are describing as a "domestic disturbance" and, as of Tuesday afternoon, the unknown shooter remained on the loose, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Investigators identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old Daquon Colson, whom EPD officers found dead inside the residence in the 600 block of Abbott Drive, a short distance off Whitehall Road and Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) in the southern part of town, shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, police said. Paramedics pronounced Colson dead at the scene, police added.
EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers reported that EPD officers responded to that address at 10:02 p.m. Monday after receiving a dispatch regarding a domestic disturbance.
"While en route, dispatch alerted them to possible gunshots," Rogers said.
When officers arrived, they found Colson dead inside that Abbott Drive residence, she said. Colson had "suffered apparent gunshot wounds," Rogers added.
Information regarding who else - if anyone - was inside the residence when officers arrived was unavailable, as of early Tuesday afternoon. It also was not clear, as of that time, if Colson lived at that Abbott Drive residence.
"No suspects have been apprehended, but Elkton Police investigators believe this to be an isolated domestic-related incident with no threat to the general public," Rogers said. "This remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation and no further details can be confirmed at this time."
EPD officials are urging anyone who has information about this homicide to call the agency's Criminal Investigation Division at 410-398-4200 or email Det. Thomas Saulsbury, lead investigator, at tsaulsbury@elktonpd.org.
This marks the second gun-related murder in the Elkton area within a 42-hour period - and the third one in 15 days, albeit all unrelated to each other, according to police and Cecil Whig archives.
A yet-to-be-identified gunman fatally shot Abdur Rahim Bey-Tonic, 25, of Wilmington, Del., at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of Singerly Road (Route 213) while the victim was inside a car on the shoulder of that highway. Bey-Tonic was able to drive to a nearby neighborhood, Academy Hills, where he lost control of his vehicle because of his gunshot wound and it crashed into an embankment in the unit block of Academy Drive. Bey-Tonic was pronounce dead at the scene.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Cecil County Sheriff's Office detectives had not identified the shooter, who remained at large.
Some two weeks earlier, EPD officers discovered the body of a gunshot victim - Kelvin T. Smith - lying on the road on Thatch Court in the Turnquist neighborhood, which is within town limits, at approximately 6 a.m. on March 6 while responding to an unspecified call.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the EPD homicide investigation relating to that case continued, with detectives trying to identify the gunman and to determine a motive for the fatal shooting.
