ELKTON — A murder investigation is continuing after a gunman, or possibly gunmen, shot and killed a man on the street of a neighborhood near Elkton - marking the second fatal shooting on that block in approximately four months, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the murder victim as Ronald Eugene Brown Jr., 32, of Elkton.
The latest gun-related homicide occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the unit block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood, off Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton and a short distance southwest from the Delaware state line, police reported.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after first responders arrived and found him lying on Willow Court, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
"The victim was struck multiple times," Holmes told the Cecil Whig, noting that an autopsy performed on Thursday morning at the Maryland Office of the State Medical Examiner in Baltimore is expected to yield more specific information.
The gunman or gunmen remained on the loose, as of Thursday afternoon.
"Right now, we're still trying to determine how many (shooters) there were and if the shots were fired from a vehicle or vehicles or if they were fired by someone on foot," Holmes said.
CCSO deputies, paramedics and Maryland State Police troopers responded to the unit block of Willow Court at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving complaints of "multiple gunshots" in that area, police said. Once there, police added, first responders found the shooting victim dead in the road.
After conducting interviews and gathering evidence at the murder scene, CCSO detectives were still trying to piece together how the fatal shooting occurred, as of Thursday afternoon, police reported.
Anyone with information that might help in this murder investigation is asked to call CCSO Det. Michael O'Donnell, lead investigator, at 410-392-2123 or the CCSO tip-line at 410-392-2180. Callers can remain anonymous.
According to police and Cecil Whig archives, the section of Winding Brook where Wednesday night's murder occurred has been the site of other shootings, some of which have been fatal, as well as stabbings and drug arrests during the past several years.
Those archives indicate that, in the most recent previous shooting incident, a still-unknown gunman fatally shot a man identified as Na Quan McRae, 27, of New Castle, Del., at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 15 in the unit block of Willow Court. An ambulance crew transported McRae to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrest has been made in that murder case, which Maryland State Police detectives are investigating.
More recently, an unknown knifeman stabbed a rival — critically wounding him — during a fight in the 300 block of Willow Court, which is a short walking distance from the unit block of Willow Court. That stabbing occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, as the victim fought with another man in the road. His rival pulled a knife, stabbed him and ran away.
First responders found the victim, unconscious and lying in the road, and rendered emergency medical treatment to a stab wound that he had suffered to the lower part of his body, police reported. Investigators identified the victim only as a 26-year-old Wilmington, Del. resident.
“It was an extremely serious wound,” Holmes commented at the time.
An ambulance crew transported the victim from the stabbing scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he initially was listed in “critical but stable.”
As of Thursday, no arrest had been made in that stabbing case.
Holmes acknowledged that the scene of that Sept. 21 stabbing is "in very close proximity" to where Wednesday night's gun-related murder occurred. Part of the homicide investigation will focus on whether there is a link between Wednesday night's fatal shooting and the Sept. 21 stabbing, as well as the gun-related murder on May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.