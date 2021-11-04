ELKTON — A man charged with 12 child pornography offenses after investigators raided his Elkton residence in April has been sentenced to time served — 190 days — and five years of supervised probation.
Also part of his sentence, the defendant, William Keith J. Burroughs, 28, must register as a convicted sex offender for the next 25 years. The Sex Offender Registry enables police to routinely monitor registrants in person and allows the public to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders through the program’s online site, which provides their addresses and other information about them.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a three-year sentence on Burroughs during a courtroom hearing Monday and then suspended all but the 190 days that the defendant had served in the county jail after his arrest about six months ago.
Baynes sentenced Burroughs moments after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Burroughs pleaded guilty to that charge as part of a plea agreement negotiated by his Elkton-based defense lawyer, William F. Riddle, and Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne. As part of the plea deal, the state dismissed 11 related charges against Burroughs.
Also part of the sentence, the judge ordered Burroughs to forfeit all of the electronic devices that Maryland State Police investigators confiscated while conducting a court-approved search of his residence in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor at approximately 7 a.m. on April 21.
The raid, which MSP detectives conducted with the assistance of FBI Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force agents and Elkton Police Department officers, ended a six-month-long investigation in which Burroughs was developed as a suspect, police reported.
“During the search warrant, investigators uncovered information pertinent to the investigation,” an MSP spokesperson commented shortly after the raid.
The investigation leading to Burroughs’ arrest and conviction started in October 2020, according to police. The investigation by MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit focused on the online distribution and possession of child pornography, police reported. MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, police noted.
MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which focuses on identifying those involved in child pornography and other related crimes that victimize children through the use of the internet, the spokesperson explained.
The task force and the Computer Crimes Unit are part of a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments throughout Maryland, police said. Grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, in addition to a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, help make the effort possible, police added.
