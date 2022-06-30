NORTH EAST — A man accused of dragging, hitting and repeatedly kicking his pet puppy outside his apartment building near North East — causing extensive injuries to the dog — is set to start serving a 15-day jail term Friday (July 1) after pleading guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement.
The defendant, Eric Christopher Andrews, 34, now of Camden, Del., is scheduled to report to the Cecil County Detention Center near Elkton at a specified time on Friday when he will begin serving his term.
Andrews had pleaded guilty to animal cruelty by way of failing to provide veterinary care on May 2 during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing. That misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and, or, a $1,000 fine.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the more serious charge, aggravated animal cruelty, a felony that is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a maximum 90-day sentence on Andrews and then suspended 75 days of the penalty. Sexton allowed Andrews to remain free on bond for about two months, enabling to put his affairs in order, and ordered him to report to the county jail on Friday to start serving his 15-day term.
As part of the sentence, Andrews must serve five years of probation — the first year of which will be supervised.
A Cecil County Animal Services agent filed the animal cruelty charges against Andrews in July 2020 at the conclusion of an investigation that started in early March 2020, according to court records.
A CCAS agent took custody of the dog, described as a white and tan “terrier-type puppy” named Nugget, and then took the injured pet to Middletown (Del.) Veterinarian Clinic, where it received “emergency medical treatment” and was placed on observation at the outset, police said.
The veterinarian’s examination revealed “fecal matter floating throughout her (Nugget’s) body, multiple broken ribs and gas buildup floating throughout her body from a punctured lung,” as well as possible “liver or kidney failure,” police added.
The veterinarian, Dr. Amber Galloway, also reported that wounds to Nugget’s paw pads were “most likely due to being dragged across a hard surface” and that she also observed “other markings throughout Nugget’s body that looked to be bruises forming,” police reported.
“Dr. Galloway wanted to keep Nugget for observation for the night, as there was a guarded concern that Nugget might not live until the next day, unless under observation,” according to court records.
Nugget survived and was placed in the care of the Brandywine SPCA, where she remained for approximately seven days before the dog was adopted by the suspect’s family, court records show.
“During Nugget’s stay at Brandywine SPCA, Nugget was a very outgoing, happy puppy with no medical issues,” according to court records.
Brittany Lambert, the lead CCAS investigator, filed a criminal summons against Andrews.
The investigation started on March 4, 2020, when Lambert responded to Andrews’ apartment complex after receiving a complaint from the Charlestown Crossing Apartments Management Team, which contacted authorities because a tenant reported that she had witnessed a neighbor, later identified as Andrews, physically abuse his dog in a grassy area outside his apartment building at approximately 11 p.m. on March 3, 2020, police reported.
Lambert interviewed the eyewitness, who, according to court records, reported that she saw Andrews smack the dog, kick the dog in its stomach “as if he was punting a ball, soccer or football,” and later drag the dog by its leash upstairs to Andrews’ apartment, according to court records, which indicate that the pet yelped and got sick. Andrews appeared to be upset during the incident because the puppy would not use the bathroom, court records show.
After receiving the tenant’s complaint, the apartment complex’ maintenance team observed “multiple blood trails” leading to the door of Andrews’ apartment, police reported.
Lambert went to that apartment and spoke with Andrews, who denied kicking and dragging Nugget, police said. Andrews maintained that he was attempting to “push Nugget along” because the dog would not walk alongside him and that he may have “slightly” dragged her, police added.
The investigator noticed a dark red blood trail leading from the front door of Andrews’ apartment to the patio door, which Andrews attributed to Nugget’s sensitive paws, according to court records.
Because she noticed that Nugget had numerous visible injuries and that she was in overall poor physical condition — including exhibiting difficulty while standing up from a lying position, whimpering when doing so and trouble walking — Lambert seized the pet, police said.
After taking custody of Nugget, the investigator transported her to the veterinarian clinic in Middletown for emergency treatment, according to court records, which further indicate that Andrews reported that he and his wife lacked the funds to pay a veterinarian.
