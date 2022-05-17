This store surveillance photo shows the getaway vehicle used by a man who robbed the Royal Farms on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) at knifepoint early Tuesday morning. Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a grey sedan. As of Tuesday night, the suspect remained on the loose.
This store surveillance photo shows the man who allegedly robbed the Royal Farms on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) in Elkton at knifepoint early Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday night, the unknown knifeman remained on the loose.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
ELKTON — An unknown knifeman remained on the loose Tuesday night after robbing an Elkton convenience store earlier that day, according to the Elkton Police Department.
The armed robbery occurred early Tuesday morning at the Royal Farms in the unit block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), a short distance south of the Pulaski Highway (Route 40) intersection, police reported.
EPD officials posted a notice about the armed robbery on the agency's Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon, but they did not specify the time of the incident. A time stamp on a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle indicates 4:11 a.m. Tuesday. EPD officials could not be reached early Tuesday night for additional information.
Police said the suspect brandished a knife during the robbery. Store surveillance cameras yielded photos of the suspect and of his getaway vehicle, which investigators described as a grey sedan with an unknown license plate, police added.
Investigators described the suspect as a bald, Black man who was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, black sweatpants with white shorts underneath and white sneakers at the time of the armed robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspect or about the incident is asked to please call EPD Det. Edward Donnelly at 410-398-4200, ext. 40, or to email him at edonnelly@elktonpd.org.
