PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
ELKTON — A robber remained on the loose late Thursday afternoon after he held up a bank in Elkton — apparently while unarmed — and then sped away in a car, police reported.
The robbery occurred at 12:46 p.m. Thursday at the Harford Bank at 305 August Herman Highway (Route 213), in the southern section of town limits, according to Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an Elkton Police Department spokesman.
Police said the bandit walked up to a teller and demanded money. The robber instructed the teller to place the cash into a plastic bag that he had carried into the bank, police added. The bandit was wearing a medical-style mask, the type commonly used amid the COVID pandemic, police noted.
“No firearm was displayed, and there was no indication of a firearm. There was no note. It was all verbal. The teller emptied the till into the bag that he (the robber) brought,” outlined Waldridge, who declined to specify the sum of money that the suspect stole.
After fleeing out of the bank, the robber got into a silver or gray, four-door Chevrolet Malibu, and he was last seen driving south on Route 213 toward Chesapeake City, police reported.
The suspect, who is white, was wearing a black, toboggan-style cap; a blue, plaid flannel shirt; blue jeans and sneakers, Waldridge said, noting that the medical mask covered the robber’s face from just below the eyes down and that the cap covered his head.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the man who robbed the Harford Bank on Thursday is asked to call Det. Sgt. Ronald Odom of the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200, ext. 35.
