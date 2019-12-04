ELKTON — A man who allegedly pepper-sprayed and punched the 74-year-old owner of a Port Deposit-area convenience store during a robbery in May officially rejected a plea deal on Wednesday – a day after he had indicated that he would accept the offer made by prosecutors.
The defendant, John Brian Sherman Collins Jr., 28, of Perryville, declined the plea offer during a brief hearing in front of Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr.
Collins and his co-defendant, Thedral Thomas Williams III, 27, of Baltimore, stand accused of robbing the Craigtown Market in the 700 block of Craigtown Road in late May.
Court records allege that Collins maced the proprietor three times and punched him once during the robbery and that Williams pointed a gun at him.
Collins and Williams are facing the same 17 charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault and use of a handgun in a felony or crime of violence.
Changing his mind on plea deal
Assistant State's Attorney Nancy Olin told the judge Wednesday that, had Collins accepted the plea deal, he would have had these two penalties from which to choose: A 15-year sentence, with no probation, or a 20-year sentence with 10 years suspended – leaving a 10-year prison term followed by five years of supervised probation.
During the courtroom proceeding, Olin did not specify to which charge or charges Collins would have had to plead guilty as part of the offered plea deal.
Olin officially revoked the plea deal offer after Collins declined it, meaning he will not have a second opportunity to accept it.
Some of the charges Collins faces carry maximum penalties that exceed the sentences in the plea deal that he rejected. First-degree assault, for example, is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Armed robbery carries a maximum 20-year sentence.
Collins rejected the plea deal on the day that his jury trial was set to start.
The court, however, could not move forward with Collins' jury trial on Wednesday, as scheduled, because there were not enough prospective jurors available. Collins indicated on Tuesday that he would be accepting the plea deal and, as a result, jurors were not called in to the courthouse.
At some point between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Collins changed his mind and rejected the plea deal offer. Collins is represented by Elkton-based lawyer C. Thomas Brown.
Davis set a new trial date, after Collins formally rejected the plea offer. Now Collins' jury trial is scheduled to start March 4, two days after his pre-trial conference.
Collins remains jailed without bond, as does Williams, whose jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 18.
The incident detailed
Court records allege that Collins and Willliams - dressed in black, their heads and faces covered with black nylon stockings – walked into Craigtown Market at approximately 5:45 a.m. May 29, while the 74-year-old owner was in the process of opening for the business day.
The owner was behind the checkout counter when Williams and Collins entered the store and approached him, according to charging documents.
Collins, who was holding several white cable ties in his hand, pepper-sprayed the owner while Williams walked to the back door, opened it and checked to see if anyone was behind the store, police said. Then Collins walked behind the checkout counter and maced the owner again, police added.
“The victim attempted to run to the rear exit, but was stopped by (Williams), who raises an arm and points what appears to be a gun at the victim. The victim immediately turns around and is confronted by (Collins). (Collins) strikes the victim in the right kidney region, before the victim opens the register draw,” the charging document outlines.
Collins took approximately $745 from the the cash drawer and, once again, pepper-sprayed the owner while Williams continued to brandish what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
The suspects fled out the rear door and ran into the woods directly behind the market moments later, after noticing a vehicle pulling into the store’s front parking lot, police added.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the holdup and the vehicle used in the armed robbery, police said. That footage helped Cecil County Sheriff's Office detectives expediently identify Collins as one of the suspects, after they were able to link him to a white service truck seen in the surveillance video, police added.
CCSO detectives also were able to identify Collins as the man who, some four hours before the armed robbery, asked to buy pepper-spray at a Perryville store, a short distance from Craigtown Market, police said.
After he learned that the store did not carry mace, police added, Collins bought cable ties and then left in a service truck that matched the description of the vehicle videotaped later at Craigtown Market during the armed robbery, police added.
The store clerk who handled that transaction was able to identify Collins because that employee knew him, according to court records. The worker contacted the Perryville Police Department, because of that interaction, and PPD officers responded to that store, court records show.
Investigators arrested Collins on May 30, a day after the armed robbery, police reported.
Further investigation then led to CCSO detectives identifying the second suspect as Williams, whom police arrested at his Baltimore residence in July, about five weeks after the armed robbery, according to court records.
