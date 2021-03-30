ELKTON — A man has been placed on one year of supervised probation, after pleading guilty to an indecent exposure charge stemming from him pleasuring himself inside his vehicle at a Rising Sun shopping center during daylight hours in January, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The defendant, Isaac James LeBlanc, 27, of Rising Sun, blamed his indiscretion on boredom and a “masturbation addiction” when Rising Sun Police Department Mpo. Daniel Stickney confronted him at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Rising Sun Towne Centre in the unit block of East Main Street — after a female witness had complained about LeBlanc "openly masturbating" inside a black Hyundai, court records show.
Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell imposed a one-year sentence on LeBlanc and then suspended the penalty, after the defendant pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, the sole charge against, during a March 18 hearing, according to court records.
Campbell then ordered LeBlanc to serve one year of supervised probation, court records show. As a probation condition listed by the judge, LeBlanc must submit to a mental health evaluation and then successfully complete any mental health treatment, as directed by his supervising probation agent, according to court records.
During the Jan. 15 investigation leading to LeBlanc's arrest, Stickney was able to locate LeBlanc because the female complainant had provided authorities with the information on the license plate affixed to the suspect's Hyundai and a description of the vehicle, police reported at the time.
Stickney found LeBlanc alone inside the Hyundai, and the investigator noticed that LeBlanc' pants were unbuttoned or unzipped, according to court records.
“I asked LeBlanc if he had any idea why Rising Sun police would be making contact with him, (and) he actually stated that someone possibly observed him masturbating, adding that he was awaiting his girlfriend, who was getting her nails done, and got bored,” Stickney reported in the written statement of probable cause that he filed in the case.
The victim had complained that, as she was getting into her vehicle in the shopping center parking lot, she saw a man in a nearby vehicle masturbating and holding a cell phone, police said. The victim also reported that LeBlanc then moved his vehicle around the parking lot and continued "masturbating for a prolonged time," police added.
Investigators interviewed LeBlanc at the RSPD station, after he waived his Miranda rights, police reported.
“LeBlanc stated that he has a porno graph and masturbation addiction and was just bored awaiting his girlfriend, so he began watching porn and pleasuring himself,” court records show.
