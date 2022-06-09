CECIL COUNTY — Alex Mann's mission began on Oct. 1, 2018, when he visited the Tredyffrin Township Police Department in his home state of Pennsylvania.
"It started when there was a lot of (national) news about police brutality, so I wanted to show my support for law enforcement," Mann, 22, said before further explaining, "I have autism, so I also wanted to show police officers how they can better assist an individual who has autism or is on the spectrum."
Mann reported that there have been incidents in which unaware police officers witnessed the frenetic movements and, or, non-verbal sounds of overwhelmed autistic people experiencing sensory overload during on-duty interactions, such as traffic stops, and "misinterpreted the actions to be resistance or violence."
On Thursday (June 2), more than three and a half years later, Mann's ongoing goodwill tour came to Cecil County, where he visited the Maryland State Police North East Barrack, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office and the Elkton Police Department - raising his total number of police department visits to 185.
Moreover, in doing so, Mann added Maryland to the list of states in which he has visited police departments and imparted information to officers on how to interact with autistic people. In addition to Pennsylvania and Maryland, he has visited police departments in Delaware, New Jersey and California.
"I was out there for vacation, so I figured why not," Mann clarified when asked if he made a special trip to California, where his family owns a mountain home.
Mann met with MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack; 1st Sgt. Joseph Catalano, assistant barrack commander, and several troopers in the barrack's rear parking lot on that Thursday morning.
Clearly fascinated with all things law enforcement, Mann took selfies with the MSP troopers and commanders and posed with them for other photos. With police permission, Mann also sat behind the wheel of an MSP patrol vehicle, after walking around the vehicle, studying every outside and inside feature.
Catalano gave Mann a Maryland State Police patch. Mann is an avid collector of police patches, along with old law enforcement uniform shirts and other such items. Toward the end of Mann's visit, Catalano gave him a tour of the barrack, holding cells and all.
"It helps us when we interact with the community like this," Kirschner summarized.
After his barrack visit, Mann drove his 2020 Honda Accord to the CCSO headquarters, east of Elkton, where he examined two agency patrol vehicles, one marked, the other unmarked. Under the supervision of a deputy, who occupied the passenger's seat, a thrilled Mann took the marked CCSO patrol vehicle for a spin around the headquarter's back parking lot after receiving permission.
(Mann has driven more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including an old-school 1990 Chevrolet Caprice and 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, during his travels since 2018.)
At the outset of Mann's visit, CCSO Maj. George Stanko loaned him a police radio to wear. Mann appeared quite pleased to receive the loaner radio, which he immediately attached to his clothing. Mann gave the police radio back at the end of his visit.
Standing at the front of the CCSO training room, which was occupied by several deputies and supervisors, Mann gave a formal presentation relating to the proper way law enforcement officers should interact with a person whom they believe is autistic. (At the MSP barrack, Mann provided the information in a more informal manner while touring the premises.)
Mann told the CCSO members in attendance that he was diagnosed with autism when he was 3. Mann also noted that there is an autism spectrum on which, at one end, there are essentially non-verbal people who need day-to-day assistance and, at the other extreme, there are highly-functioning people, which he is. Mann works as a software tester with a company that contracts with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Mann noted that it is important for law enforcement officers to establish if a person is autistic or has some other "intellectual disability" at the outset of their interaction. Because it is common for someone with autism not to directly acknowledge that they are on the spectrum, Mann suggested that deputies take a roundabout way of gathering that information. Instead of directly asking if a person is autistic, it is more effective for an officer to ask if the person has any medical condition that could affect their interaction, according to Mann.
Using a traffic stop as an example, Mann told the audience that the flashing lights on a police vehicle, traffic whizzing by the highway shoulder and questions asked by the officer could result in sensory overload for an autistic person. It could result in that person requiring more time to respond to inquiries or withdrawing from the situation completely.
"You have to treat them almost as if they are a 3-year-old child. Be prepared, because they need that level of comfort. Be calm and understanding. Speak calmly and quietly. They require time to process what is happening," Mann said, before cautioning that an overwhelmed autistic person "may run and hide or be violent."
Mann said he developed a disability disclosure card for himself, and he keeps it in his center console. Should he ever find himself a suspect in a traffic stop, Mann would ask permission from the officer to grab his card and then hand it him or her, he added.
"Everything you need to know (about his condition) is on it," Mann told the CCSO deputies and supervisors, noting that he has a template for the card.
Mann answered a few questions asked by deputies and agency leaders at the conclusion of his presentation.
"It is noble of you to do this," Sheriff Scott Adams told Mann at the conclusion, after complimenting Mann on his seamless and informative presentation and noting, "Public speaking is tough."
Adams presented Mann with two Cecil County Sheriff's Office patches. Mann posed for a series of photos with CCSO patrol deputies, detectives and supervisors, as he done with MSP troopers and leaders earlier that morning.
From the CCSO headquarters, Mann then drove to Elkton Police Department's station on Railroad Avenue, where a scene similar to the ones at CCSO and MSP played out.
Mann met EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers and Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, as well as several patrol officers. He received a loaner police radio, which he attached to his clothing and wore throughout his visit. He took selfies with EPD officers and posed for other photos with them.
He also received a guided tour of the EPD station. During that tour, Mann, once again, provided information on how officers should interact with autistic people.
