ELKTON — A man who torched his ex-girlfriend's unoccupied mobile home near North East in February 2021 - resulting in four volunteer firefighters suffering burns - is facing a 10-year sentence after accepting a binding plea deal.
The defendant, Dwight Heath Holmes, Jr., 33, of Elkton, pleaded guilty to the most serious charge, first-degree arson, on Tuesday, the day his jury trial was set to start. Under the binding plea agreement, Holmes will receive a 10-year sentence with five years of it suspended, which translates to five years of active incarceration in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Assistant State's Attorney Robert Sentman reported that the agreed-upon sentence falls in the middle of state sentencing guidelines, which set a penalty range of three to eight years of active incarceration for Holmes. State sentencing guidelines are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors. First-degree arson is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton accepted Holmes' guilty plea and then scheduled his sentencing for May 11. As part of the binding plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss 27 related charges against Holmes, including first-degree assault, first-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment, at sentencing.
Holmes has been incarcerated on no bond since his arrest in April 2021. Police also arrested an alleged accomplice at that time - Jessica Karie Shires, a 38-year-old North East-area resident - but prosecutors later dismissed their case against her.
Prosecutors reported that Holmes intentionally set fire to the house in the 100 block of Superior Court in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park shortly after midnight on Feb. 10, 2021.
Holmes torched the house after he had made arson threats to his ex-girlfriend, who did not own the mobile home but had permission to stay there, according to court records. She was not at the residence when Holmes deliberately set the fire. Investigators reported that Holmes targeted the house because his former girlfriend had rejected his requests to renew their relationship.
Working in conjunction with members of the Maryland State Police Northern Region Strategic Operation Group (NRSOG) during the two-month-long investigation, Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal detectives gathered information that Holmes was seen near the unoccupied mobile home shortly before the blaze gutted the building, court records show.
Investigators also gathered physical evidence and other information that helped them develop Holmes as an arson suspect, police reported at the time.
A neighbor called 911 at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2021 after discovering the burning, unoccupied mobile home in the 100 block of Superior Court, fire officials said. Approximately 40 firefighters, serving with several area volunteer fire companies, battled the blaze for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
With smoke and fire showing inside the vacant mobile home, three Charlestown Volunteer Fire Co. firefighters — all wearing their turnout gear and using their SCVAs (self contained breathing apparatus) — entered the burning building through the front door to search for possible trapped occupants.
“They made a left, once they were inside the trailer, and, approximately two minutes later, the conditions deteriorated. The fire flashed within the house and it spread very quickly. They could no longer exit through the door they had used to enter,” Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, outlined at the time.
Alkire further reported that a “mayday” was called, which he likened to an “all-hands-on-deck” situation, and a signal sounded for firefighters inside the building to evacuate. The trapped volunteer firefighters escaped through a window, with the assistance of fellow firefighters and police officers.
CVFC firefighter Danny Miller, then 20, suffered burns to a large portion of his upper body. An MSP helicopter crew flew Miller to the Bayview Burn Center near Baltimore, where he spent eight days receiving treatment before his discharge. A homecoming celebration was held at the CVFC hall on Feb. 19, 2021, when he returned from the hospital in a motorcade.
Entering the burning building with Miller and also suffering burns of lesser and varying degrees were two of his fellow CVFC firefighters — Ryan Jenkins, then 22; and Jordan Heverin, then 17.
An MSP helicopter crew flew Heverin, along with Miller, from the fire scene to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore. Treated for burns to his hands and his arm, Heverin spent two nights at the hospital before he was discharged.
An ambulance crew transported Jenkins from the fire scene to that same burn center, where he spent one night before he was discharged. Jenkins was treated for burns to right shoulder and left hand.
A North East Volunteer Fire Company firefighter also suffered burns to his hands when he attempted to enter the burning building, knowing that Miller, Heverin and Jenkins were in distress inside the structure. An ambulance crew transported him to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was treated and later discharged.
Within a day after the blaze, Alkire reported, “We have confirmed that this fire was intentionally set. The person or people doused the front porch with ignitable liquid, which we suspect is gasoline, and also circled the house with it and then ignited it. This is an arson.”
Alkire also told the Cecil Whig that his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Katrina, “alerted multiple times” to the presence of accelerant during an aftermath, fire-scene investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.