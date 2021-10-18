ELKTON — A man who stabbed a rival alongside an Elkton street in July 2020 — cutting an artery in the victim’s arm — is facing up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser offense as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed attempted murder charges against him.
The defendant, Charles Earl Webb, 39, of the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault during a pre-trial conference on Monday, one day before his Cecil County Circuit Court jury trial was scheduled to start.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, which are punishable by up to life in prison and 30 years in prison, respectively. The state also dismissed lesser charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, as part of the plea deal. Those misdemeanors carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively.
Retired Talbot County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Broughton M. Earnest accepted Webb’s guilty plea and then set sentencing for Jan. 6. Webb will remain in the Cecil County Detention Center, where he has been held with no bond since his arrest 15 months ago.
The investigation leading to Webb’s arrest, charges and conviction started shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 9, 2020, when Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the Wawa at 302 W. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in response to a reported stabbing, moments after it had occurred, prosecutors reported.
At that convenience store, officers found a man who had suffered a stab wound to his upper right arm, near his brachial artery, police said at the time. EPD Ofc. Matthew Nussle applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm because he was “bleeding profusely and (was) going in and out of consciousness,” police added.
An ambulance crew drove the wounded man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent emergency surgery to repair his lacerated artery, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis told the judge on Monday.
Lewis said blood saw “squirting” out of the man’s stab wound at the convenience store, before Nussle applied the tourniquet. When doctors removed the tourniquet after the victim had arrived at the hospital, Lewis added, blood started “pulsing” out of the wound again, which led to the emergency surgery.
In the original charging document, EPD Det. Sgt. Ronald Odom, the arresting officer and lead investigator, reported, “A forensic nurse at Christiana Hospital advised that (the victim) would have died as a result of the blood loss, had it not been for the tourniquet that was applied to his arm.”
Before he was rushed to that hospital, the victim identified Charles Webb as the man who had stabbed him, prosecutors reported.
A nearby motorist witnessed — and videotaped — the stabbing, which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 9, 2020 near the intersection of Landing Lane and Road A, an entrance to the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood where Webb was living, according to prosecutors.
The eyewitness, whose vehicle was equipped with a dashboard camera, called 911 after seeing Webb run up to the man from behind, as the victim was walking alongside Landing Lane, and then make a “stabbing motion,” prosecutors reported.
Court records indicate that EPD Ofc. Andrew Tuer watched the footage gleaned from the dashboard camera and that the video showed Webb stab the man.
As part of the investigation, Odom and then-EPD Det. Joshua Leffew went to the intersection of Landing Lane and Road A and documented “numerous areas of blood leading up Landing Lane and into the Wawa convenience store,” which is a short walking distance away from where the attack occurred, court records show.
EPD investigators arrested Webb at his Hollingsworth Manor residence shortly after the incident, police said. They did so after receiving information that Webb had gone to his residence, police added.
During a court-approved search of Webb’s residence, investigators recovered a blood-covered knife after finding it beneath a couch in the living room, according to Lewis.
Scientific testing revealed that Webb was the “significant contributor” of the DNA found on the knife handle and that there is a 1 in 6.9 trillion chance that someone other than Webb was the source of that DNA, Lewis told the judge Monday.
The prosecutor further reported that DNA testing revealed that the blood found on the blade of that knife was that of the victim. Moreover, based on that scientific testing, there is a 1 in 329 million chance that the blood on that knife belonged to someone other than the victim, according to Lewis.
Investigators also found bloody clothing while searching Webb’s residence, prosecutors reported.
Lewis did not mention a motive for the stabbing while reading aloud the prosecution’s statement of fact in the courtroom Monday, moments after Webb had pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.
According to the original charging document, the investigation revealed that Webb was angered by disparaging remarks that the victim purportedly had made about a female companion of his shortly before the attack.
Investigators further reported in court records that Webb followed the victim, after he had left the Hollingsworth Manor residence where the remarks purportedly were made, and attacked him on Landing Lane.
