ELKTON — A man caught with 401 baggies containing fentanyl in April, when investigators raided his guest room at an Elkton motel, is facing up to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, James Jamar Jordan, 38, of North East, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Monday and, in exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 10 related charges against him, including possession of a large amount of fentanyl, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton accepted Jordan’s guilty plea and then set his sentencing for Jan. 12. Jordan remains in the Cecil County Detention Center, where he has been held on no bond since his arrest six months ago.
Court records indicate that Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald and Assistant Public Defender Denise Winston, who served as Jordan’s lawyer, negotiated the plea agreement.
Investigators with the Street Level Crimes Unit, which is part of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, raided Jordan’s room — Room 118 — at the Deluxe Inn in the 600 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) on April 29, with the assistance of Cecil County Drug Task Force agents, Maryland State Police Apprehension Team members and CCSO patrol deputies, according to court records.
Investigators arrested Jordan at the scene of the raid, police reported.
During the court-approved search of Jordan’s motel room, investigators seized 401 baggies of fentanyl, which had been parceled into 29 bundles, court records show. The baggies were marked with “Walmart” and “Batman” street brand-name stamps, according to court records and a police evidence photo.
Investigators also confiscated other evidence, including six grams of suspect methamphetamine, 26 grams of suspect marijuana, one electronic scale, five cell phones and $656 in cash, police reported at the time.
The motel-room raid on April 29 occurred after CCSO detectives developed Jordan, whose nickname is “Country,” as a suspect during an investigation that started earlier that month, according to police.
“The investigation pertained to James Jamar Jordan and his involvement in the sales and distribution of CDS (drugs),” CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman, explained shortly after the court-approved search.
Holmes further alleged that Jordan had been selling heroin and, or, fentanyl at “various locations in Cecil County.”
Part of the investigation involved Cecil County Drug Task Force agents and Elkton Police Department officers conducting surveillance at the motel where Jordan was staying, police said. Information gathered during the investigation led to a judge signing a warrant that allowed detectives to search Jordan’s motel room, police added.
