ELKTON — A man accused of trying to kill one of his relatives and of burning down that person’s Elkton-area home in January 2019 is facing up to 55 years in prison sentences, after accepting a plea deal on Monday.
The defendant, Brandon Michael Reynolds, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson — punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine — and to first-degree assault, which carries a maximum 25-year sentence.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. accepted Reynolds’ guilty pleas and set sentencing for May 13.
Reynolds entered his guilty pleas two days before his jury trial was scheduled to start and three months after Davis had denied his “not criminally responsible” plea, commonly known as an insanity plea. The judge denied Reynolds’ insanity plea based on findings submitted by state psychiatrists who had examined him.
As part of the plea bargain negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Nathaniel Bowen and Reynolds’ defense lawyer, Ellis Rollins III, the state agreed to dismiss attempted first-degree murder — it is punishable by up to life in prison — and attempted second-degree murder, which carries a maximum 40-year sentence.
Prosecutors also agreed to drop five other related charges against Reynolds, including third-degree burglary, attempted home invasion and reckless endangerment.
Bowen submitted a written statement of fact to Davis during Monday’s proceeding, which had been listed as a pre-trial conference on the docket, but he did not read that document aloud in the courtroom.
The attack and the fire
According to Maryland State Police and court records, the incident leading to Reynolds’ arrest and the criminal charges against him started when he arrived at about 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019 at 159 Silchester Drive — a home where the grandfather of his son resided. That residence is located in the Surrey Ridge development off of Route 213 (Singerly Road), north of Elkton.
Reynolds, whom investigators believed was brandishing a knife, assaulted the grandfather during an argument there, police said. Shortly thereafter, the victim detected smoke and noticed that the front of the house was engulfed in flames, police added.
Also present in the home at the time of the attack was Reynold’s son, police reported. Everyone was able to safely escape the burning home, according to police.
Shortly after arriving at the scene, MSP troopers and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Reynolds, police said. Investigators believed that Reynolds planned the assault and that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, police added.
According to charging documents, Reynolds confessed to investigators that he had used methamphetamine on the day before the attack.
Reynolds attempted to mislead investigators, telling them that he walked to the home from Elkton and that the fire was started accidentally when a lit cigarette fell on a straw welcome mat, police reported.
But in a later interview, according to court records, Reynolds, who was living in the Elkton area at the time, admitted that he drove to the home and poured gasoline on the front porch — accidentally lighting the gas can on fire and, consequently, thwarting his plan to also set fire at the rear of the home.
Instead, Reynolds ran to the back of the home and confronted the grandfather with a knife, in an attempt to keep him inside the burning home, court records show.
Reynolds did not know that his son was in the home before lighting the fire, police reported.
More than a dozen police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the home, police said. Numerous firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies also responded, extinguishing the blaze and then inspecting the gutted home afterward, police added.
