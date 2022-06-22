ELKTON — A man who killed a Cecil County woman and injured six other people — one critically — in October 2020 when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his tractor-trailer and triggered a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 near Perryville is facing up to three years in prison after accepting a plea deal.
Amy B. Spencer, 56, of Colora, was killed in that domino-effect collision caused by the defendant, Jesus Prado-Valdes, 48, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.
On Tuesday, during a courtroom hearing, Prado-Valdes pleaded guilty to criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter as part of a plea agreement negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Assistant Public Defender Derrick Colin Johnson, who represented the defendant.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. accepted Prado-Valdes’ guilty plea. The judge found Prado-Valdes guilty of that sole criminal charge filed against him — criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum three-year sentence, after Sentman read a statement of fact moments later.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 23.
Prado-Valdes was not under the influence of drugs and, or, alcohol at the time of the fatal crash, which occurred in the northbound lane of I-95 near mile-marker 93 at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020, when Prado-Valdes failed to stop his tractor-trailer driver while several other northbound vehicles ahead of him were at a standstill on that highway because of an earlier, unrelated traffic accident, prosecutors said.
But Prado-Valdes had fallen asleep behind the wheel shortly before the fatal crash, after driving approximately eight and a half consecutive hours, minus a brief break, prosecutors added.
Prado-Valdes later told Maryland State Police investigators that he did not remember the crash, prosecutors reported.
Along those lines, a witness told investigators that the brake lights on Prado-Valdes’ tractor-trailer did not illuminate until after the initial impact in the chain-reaction crash apparently stirred him from slumber, according to prosecutors.
Moreover, the standstill of vehicles in three lanes of northbound I-95 was on a long, straight, uphill stretch of highway — meaning that Prado-Valdes had ample time and distance to notice the rows of brake lights in front of him on that dark, rainy morning, in addition to having a good vantage point as he approached the traffic jam, prosecutors maintained.
Prado-Valdes’ tractor-trailer plowed into the rear of stopped Lexus, which, on impact, crashed into the back of Spencer’s stopped BMW, prosecutors said. That impact, in turn, caused Spencer’s BMW to strike a Subaru and two other vehicles in front, prosecutors added.
A man was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, while Prado-Vales and his passenger were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to police.
In addition, the driver and passenger of another vehicle were transported to Union Hospital in Elkton, and the driver of a fourth vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, police reported.
The multi-vehicle crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of northbound I-95, between the Perryville and North East exits, for more than five hours, according to MSP officials, who noted that the State Highway Administration assisted with the closure. It caused heavy detour traffic on southbound Route 222 and eastbound Route 40.
