WILMINGTON, Del. — A man is facing 30 years in federal prison after accepting a plea deal relating to his role in the abduction and murder of a woman who was kidnapped outside her Delaware apartment in June 2017, forced into a car trunk and then driven to a wooded area in Elkton — where she was fatally shot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ryan Bacon, 37, of Wilmington, Del., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, stalking and conspiracy to commit stalking on Monday during a federal court hearing.
As part of the plea deal, Bacon, whose street name is “Buck 50,” agreed to serve 30 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark accepted Bacon’s guilty pleas. As of late Tuesday afternoon, a sentencing date for Bacon had not been scheduled.
Bacon is one of six men who were indicted in 2018 in connection with the kidnapping and slaying of 28-year-old Keyonna Perkins, who, according to federal prosecutors, was kidnapped outside of her apartment near Newark, Del., forced into the trunk of a car and then driven to a wooded area off Delaware Avenue in Elkton, where she was gunned down.
His five co-defendants are awaiting their trials.
Perkins’s body was discovered at about 2 p.m. June 6, 2017, in the woods off Glen Mary Road, which, informally called “Smith Lane,” is a utility road that can be accessed from the 100 block of Ross Street, a residential road off Delaware Avenue.
Perkins had been shot five times, prosecutors said, adding that her body was found within two hours after she had been abducted and murdered.
Elkton Police Department detectives handled the murder investigation for the first several weeks, making little progress, before the FBI took over the homicide case. The FBI took over the murder investigation because, in part, the case involved multi-state crimes.
This kidnapping-murder case is connected to two other shooting incidents that occurred in Delaware that same day, and all of those shootings are related to the six defendants targeting a rival, Markevis Stanford, who is described by federal prosecutors as the “intimate partner” of Perkins.
A federal grand jury indicted Bacon and his five co-defendants in 2018.
Federal prosecutors identified the six defendants as co-conspirators in the “violent acts that led to the death” of Perkins and the “grave injury” of a 6-year-old boy, an innocent bystander who was stuck in the head by an errant bullet during a related shooting that occurred in Wilmington, Del., on June 6, 2017, the same day that Perkins was murdered.
Bacon’s co-defendants are Dontae Sykes, Dion Oliver, Maurice Cooper, Michael Pritchett, and Teres Tinnin — all of whom allegedly had been targeting Stanford for approximately one month amid a longtime feud among Bacon and Stanford and their associates, according to federal prosecutors.
The fatal shooting of Perkins and two other shooting incidents that also occurred on June 6, 2017, are related to two bounties that had been placed on Stanford — one after he and an unidentified associate purportedly robbed Tinnin and Pritchett of money and jewelry on May 6, 2017, and another that predated that purported robbery, federal prosecutors reported.
Federal prosecutors have not disclosed the sum of the bounties that were placed on Stanford.
After meeting to discuss the bounties for the killing of Stanford or information regarding his whereabouts, the defendants started stalking him on May 6, 2017, according to federal prosecutors, who reported that they used online apps to share photographs of their target and to offer others money for the location or death of Stanford.
Then on June 6, 2017, all of the defendants — except Tinnin — went to the Four Seasons apartment complex near Newark, Del., where Perkins was living, and they kidnapped her at gunpoint, taking her cellphone and the keys to her residence, according to federal prosecutors. They searched the apartment but did not find Stanford, federal prosecutors reported.
The defendants were able to learn Stanford’s location by posing as Perkins when they texted Stanford with Perkins’ cellphone, according to federal prosecutors, who further allege that the defendants forced Perkins into the trunk of one of the two vehicles they had at the apartment complex and then drove to Stanford’s nearby location.
After spotting Stanford walking on the shoulder of Route 896 in Glasgow, Del., a short distance from Perkins’ apartment complex, the defendants fired several errant shots at him — while Perkins was in one of the vehicle trunks — before he was able to flee.
Afterward, the defendants moved Perkins to the trunk of another vehicle, which Bacon and Sykes then allegedly drove to the wooded area off Delaware Avenue in Elkton, where she was shot five times and killed, prosecutors reported.
