CHILDS - A Pennsylvania man is dead and two others remained hospitalized with critical injuries Monday after a two-vehicle crash on a road in Childs, north of Elkton, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Jose Manuel Moreno Medina, 31, of Oxford, Pa.
The fatal, head-on collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday on a one-lane underpass on Blue Ball Road, police reported.
Police said a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan van driven by a 40-year-old Port Deposit man occupied the railroad underpass as it traveled north on that short, one-lane section of Blue Ball Road.
At that point, police added, a southbound 2008 Nissan Versa driven by Leo Bardo Lopez-Aranda, 33, of Avondale, Pa., proceeded from the two-lane portion of Blue Ball Road and entered the one-lane underpass, where it crashed head-on into the van, which was occupied by six members of a Port Deposit family, including four children whose ages range from three to eight.
Investigators categorized the Nissan as the "at fault vehicle." (A vehicle traveling inside an underpass has the right-of-way, and the driver of a vehicle approaching from the other side must yield and make sure the underpass is clear before entering it.)
Medina, who was Lopez-Aranda's back-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police reported.
Ambulance crews drove Lopez-Aranda and his front-seat passenger, Jose Castaneda Flores, also of Avondale, Pa., to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they were listed in "critical but stable" condition on Monday, according to MSP Sgt. Daniel Rumaker, who is supervisor of the agency's Northern Region Crash Team.
As a precaution, ambulance crews also transported the Dodge van driver, his wife; who was his front-seat passenger; and their four children to the same hospital, where they were treated for what investigators described as minor injuries, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.