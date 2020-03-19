PERRYVILLE - A 40-year-old man was killed on Wednesday night when the van he was driving crashed into a concrete barrier at the Interstate 95 toll plaza near Perryville, according to the Maryland State Police.
MSP officials were withholding the name of the victim in the single-vehicle crash, as of early Thursday night, pending next-of-kin notifications.
The man was driving a white Chevrolet utility van in the northbound lane of I-95 at approximately 8:40 p.m., when his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier separating lanes at the toll plaza, reported a spokesman at the agency's JFK Barrack near Perryville.
"He split the two lanes and struck the concrete barrier head-on. He was entrapped for a while inside the van," the spokesman told the Cecil Whig.
First responders with volunteer fire companies from Cecil County and Harford County extricated the man from the van, police said, adding that he was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.
