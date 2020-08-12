PERRYVILLE – A Cecil County man was killed and a boy was severely injured on Tuesday when their car ran off a highway near Perryville and crashed into a tree, according to Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack.
Investigators identified Robert Salyer, 38, of Perryville, as the victim. Salyer was pronounced dead at the crash scene at the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Simmons Lane, police reported.
A 9-year-old boy who had been a passenger in the car suffered what investigators described as “severe” injuries, police said. An ambulance crew transported the boy to Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., police added.
As of Wednesday morning, information regarding the boy’s medical condition was unavailable.
Salyer was driving a 2017 Nissan Maxima in the westbound lane of Route 40 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, when he inexplicably lost control of the vehicle, according to police. The car veered off the right side of the highway and crashed head-on into a tree at the corner of Route 40 and Simmons Lane, a short distance east of Perryville, police reported.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a section of westbound 40 for a "short period of time," while paramedics and troopers worked at the scene, police said. Then that portion of the highway was reopened to one-lane traffic only, while an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team conducted its on-scene investigation, police added.
As of Wednesday morning, the fatal crash remained under investigation, police reported.
